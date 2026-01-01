Will Kansas guard Darryn Peterson play in the Big 12 opener?

Kansas guard Darryn Peterson has been practicing and is on track to play in the Big 12 opener against UCF, head coach Bill Self told reporters on Thursday.

“Unless something unforeseen happens, we should have our full compliment of guys,” Self said.

Darryn has practiced and should be ready to go on Saturday. Said he’s taken it to a different level from an explosive level. Self said #kubball should have all players available on Saturday. — JayhawkSlant (@JayhawkSlant) January 1, 2026

Peterson has played in just four of Kansas’ 13 games this season as the Jayhawks have jumped out to a 10-3 start through non-conference play. Kansas travels to Orlando on Saturday, Jan. 3, to take on UCF in the Big 12 opener.

The guard first missed time this season due to a hamstring strain, which caused him to leave Kansas’ first game, the Louisville exhibition, early. Peterson sat out the following exhibition game vs. Fort Hays State and returned on opening night vs. Green Bay, but he was once again limited in the second half.

Peterson played his first full regular season game against North Carolina on Nov. 7, scoring 23 points and dishing out three dimes in 28 minutes. However, after that contest, Peterson went on to miss seven-straight games and about a month’s time before returning to Kansas’ lineup against Missouri.

He then played his second-straight game against NC State, logging 17 points in 31 minutes, but he was removed late in the second half due to quad cramping. Peterson has not played since then.

After Peterson missed the Davidson game before Christmas, Self said that he and Peterson’s family agreed the freshman phenom wouldn’t play unless he was 100%.

In the four games Peterson’s played, the guard is averaging 19.3 points and 2.8 assists in 26.3 minutes per game. He’s still widely seen as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Tipoff for Kansas at UCF set for 2 p.m. ET on Saturday.

