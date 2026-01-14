College Basketball Tuesday: Winners and Losers From a Wild Slate

We have another loaded Tuesday night slate of college basketball with two ranked vs. ranked games and several other important conference clashes. Be sure to tune into AFTER DARK.

Here’s Tuesday’s winners and losers:

WINNERS

VIRGINIA — The Cavaliers are back to being one of the premier teams in college basketball this season under first-year head coach Ryan Odom, and defeating Louisville on the road, even without Mikel Brown, isn’t an easy task. Senior guard Malik Thomas (19 points), freshman center Johann Grunloh (16 points, four blocks) and junior guard Sam Lewis (15 points) were huge to grab the 79-70 win. Virginia has moved to 15-2, 4-1 ACC and has climbed to the top 15 on Kenpom.

KEVIN WILLARD — Villanova is 14-3 overall, 5-1 in the Big East and 5-1 in true road games after traveling to Providence and defeating the Friars, 88-82. Kevin Willard has settled in at his new home and done an incredible job so far in year one. The Wildcats don’t have blow away talent, but they have several guards that can really go in Acaden Lewis, Bryce Lindsay, Tyler Perkins and Devin Askew. Those four combined for 51 points and 19 assists vs. Providence.

JOHN BLACKWELL!!! — There’s nothing like a good ‘ole buzzer beater. Wisconsin guard John Blackwell wins it for the Badgers to give him 27 points for the game. Not a bad last few days for the Badgers (12-5, 4-2 Big Ten) after beating Michigan this past Saturday.

JOHN BLACKWELL WINS IT AT THE BUZZER FOR WISCONSIN 🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/08tqtXSCi6 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) January 14, 2026

JEREMY FEARS JR. — The Michigan State point guard was on fire against Indiana, finishing with a career-high 23 points to go with 10 assists, four rebounds and two steals to help defeat the Hoosiers, 81-60. He has seven games with 10+ dimes this season, second to Braden Smith for most in Division I.

MIAMI (OH) — The most wins in the country right now belong to Miami (OH) and Travis Steele. The Redhawks defeated Central Michigan, 100-61, behind 24 points from sophomore guard Brant Byers. This squad is one win away from the best start in MAC history, and they keep winning despite losing starting guard Evan Ipsaro to injury on Dec. 20.

LOSERS

INDIANA — The Hoosiers were tied with Michigan State at 53-53 with 11:19 remaining but were simply ran out the building down the stretch. Indiana (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten) has yet to pick up a Quad 1 win this season and its only two dubs in the Kenpom top-100 come against Washington and Kansas State. Neither of those teams are likely to make the NCAA Tournament. Lamar Wilkerson and Tucker DeVries have both played well this year, but again, it hasn’t resulted in beating anyone substantial.

