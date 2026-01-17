College Basketball Saturday: Winners and Losers From Some Nail-Biting Action

We’re off to quite the start to Saturday across college basketball. Let’s get into the winners and losers from all the action. This story will be updated throughout the day, and as always be sure to tune into AFTER DARK tonight.

WINNERS

THE COMEBACK CATS — Tennessee had a 96.2% chance to win per ESPN with a 41-24 lead late in the first half. But as Kentucky (12-6, 3-2 SEC) has shown lately, this group has a ton of fight, and yet another strong second half helped the Wildcats walk out of Knoxville with an 80-78 win. It was a wild finish, and things got chippy at the end, but what a win for Kentucky.

“What it says about these guys and their resiliency and toughness — I hope nobody’s missing it,” Mark Pope said postgame. “I hope they’re not missing what this group is going through, what this group is trying to endure, what this group is trying to become and what this group is actually doing on the court for three-straight SEC games now coming into halftime down heavy and things looking bad and everybody being discouraged except for the players in our locker room. That’s really special man, so don’t miss it.”

VIRGINIA’S OFFENSIVE REBOUNDING — The play to win the game? An offensive rebound by Thjis De Ridder, leading to SMU having to foul with 10 seconds left down two points. De Ridder hit the two free throws to effectively end the game. Virginia finished with 16 total offensive boards leading to 22 second chance points in the 72-68 win at SMU. De Ridder had four of the offensive boards and 17 points, but Malik Thomas was the best player on the court with 23 points and 11 rebounds. The Cavaliers are 16-2!!!

THE IVISIC TWINS — It was Tomislav Ivisic’s night in Illinois’ last game, but against Minnesota on Saturday, it was Zvonomir Ivisic who was on top of his game. He finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and was active defensively with three blocks and two steals. All in all, it was Zvonomir’s best game in an Illinois uniform, and if you’re getting 28 points and 16 rebounds out of the five spot from the Ivisic twins like the Illini did on Saturday, good luck beating them.

LOSERS

NC STATE — Will Wade’s group lost to a Georgia Tech team at home, 78-74, that came into the game ranked No. 162 in the NET. The Yellow Jackets shot 52% from the field and 46% from 3 while holding Darrion Williams to just seven points and 2-of-11 FG. It has been sunshine and rainbows for Wade in year one.

GEORGETOWN — The Hoyas were right there with one of the best teams in the country and had a great look from 3 with KJ Lewis to tie the game, but they just couldn’t get it done. The loss has to sting for Ed Cooley and company.

