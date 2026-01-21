College Basketball Tuesday: Winners and Losers From All the Action

College football is officially behind us and all the focus is now on college hoops. Tuesday was a great night to showcase the sport.

The Field of 68 has all the winners and losers to know from the action. This story will continue to be updated as the night moves on:

WINNERS

RUEBEN CHINYELU — The Florida big man has been a monster lately, and he was elite once again on Tuesday to help Florida defeat LSU at home, 79-61. Chinyelu finished with 15 points and 21 rebounds, becoming the sixth player in Florida history with multiple 20-rebound games and the first Gator since David Lee with 4 straight double-doubles. He’s been a huge reason why the Gators (14-5, 5-1 SEC) are playing so well.

JOSHUA JEFFERSON — The senior forward recorded his second triple-double of the season with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists to help dominate UCF at home, 87-57. The Cyclones (17-2, 4-2 Big 12) needed to get back on track after two-straight losses, especially defensively, and they did so by holding UCF to 0.851 points per possession.

MIAMI OH — It took overtime for the second-straight game, but Miami OH remained undefeated and now has the best start in MAC history at 20-0. Luke Skaljac’s layup with 7 seconds left sent it into overtime, and the Red Hawks closed out from there to defeat Kent State 107-101. The Golden Flashes were the only Kenpom top-150 team Miami OH had left to play on the road. An undefeated regular season could be in order. Peter Suder had 27 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists to lead the Redhawks on Tuesday.

LOSERS

INDIANA — The Hoosiers still don’t have a Quad 1 win (0-6) and have lost four straight games in Big Ten play. Darian DeVries’ squad needs a turnaround to make the NCAA Tournament, and fast.

SETON HALL — The Pirates were up 15 points early in the second half but were dominated on the glass and beat to every 50-50 ball down the stretch against St. John’s (14-5, 7-1 Big East) to fall 65-60. This was one Seton Hall (14-5, 4-4) really needed.

OTHER NOTABLE RESULTS

