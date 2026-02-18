Yaxel Lendeborg: 'We continue to think we're the best team ever assembled'

A day after regaining the No. 1 ranking in the AP Poll, Michigan walked into Mackey Arena and handed No. 7 Purdue a 91-80 loss in a game where the Boilermakers were down double-digits most of the contest.

It was a reminder to everyone just how good Michigan can be. The Wolverines blew out teams at the beginning of the season, hit a bit of a rough patch with a loss to Wisconsin, but have returned to form. Since Jan. 30, Michigan has racked off six-straight double-digit wins, including at Michigan State, at Ohio State, vs. UCLA and Purdue — all likely NCAA Tournament teams.

There’s no doubting the Wolverines deserve to be No. 1. But after the win in Mackey Arena, senior forward Yaxel Lendeborg took things a step further.

“We’ve been feeling like we’re the best team in the country since the season started,” Lendeborg said. “We had rough patches, but that’s just us getting a little too comfortable. Whenever that goes away man, we show our dominance every game. And we’re going to continue to do that.

“We continue to think we’re the best team ever assembled. That’s what we’re riding with. We’re going to continue to try and showcase that the best we can and just stay together, stay a group.”

The best team ever assembled? That could be a stretch. Rip Hamilton’s 1998-99 UConn Huskies, Jay Williams’ 2000-01 Duke Blue Devils and Anthony Davis’ 2011-12 Kentucky Wildcats would all like a word. But this year, there’s no doubting Michigan is the nation’s most dominant team.

“Our goal was to win the Big Ten,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said postgame. “These dudes ain’t losing four games. We’ve got four losses. They ain’t losing four games. So, that’s just that. That’s reality. When you’ve been in the league for over 25 years — that’s reality.”

Michigan currently sits at 25-1, 15-1 Big Ten. The Wolverines are the No. 1 team on Kenpom, the No. 1 team in the NET and the No. 1 team in the eyes of the media.

They have five players averaging double-figures and eight players averaging over 7.5 points. They are No. 2 in two-point FG% offense and defense and top 10 in rebound margin nationally. Really, it’s hard to find any holes on the Michigan roster.

“Just look at their bench,” Painter said. “When you can go to them and get consistency … get threes from all of them. They make their free throws. Their bench doesn’t turn the ball over. They’re the No. 1 team in the country for a reason. A lot of times people will have a solid five, make a dip when they sub. These guys don’t make a dip. They’re a good team.”

Defensively, though, is where Painter thinks Michigan is special this season.

“They have three defensive fives and two of those guys can now switch and guard point guards. That’s where the difference is [from last year]. The difference isn’t in their scheme. The difference is how hard they play, how long they are, how athletic, and that versatility.

“Michigan is a great defensive team,” Painter continued. “They didn’t do anything different than anyone else has done. They’re just bigger, longer.”

Michigan coach Dusty May said Lendeborg’s claim of being the best team ever assembled is subjective because they won’t be able to suit up against the 1976 Indiana Hoosiers or the 1954 UCLA Bruins.

“Being the best team in history, I’m not sure we’re looking at it through that lens as a staff,” May said. “But if that keeps Yax motivated to get to treatment and the weight room and everything tomorrow, I’m all for it.”

Whether this group is the best team ever assembled will be settled in March, not mid-February. But right now, it’s hard to argue with Lendeborg’s assessment as Michigan overwhelms teams in every way imaginable.

