AC Flora Falcons Football Summer Check-In

AC Flora Falcons Football went 11-2 in 2025, with both losses coming to eventual state champion South Pointe.

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Then came change. Head coach Ken Floyd stepped down after the season, and A.C. Flora hired former South Carolina and NFL safety Willie Offord to replace him.

The Falcons are coming off a strong season, but roster turnover and a new head coach make 2026 a reset year in Forest Acres. Most of AC Flora’s staff will be new, but offensive coordinator Cal Horton and defensive coordinator Steven “SK” Kennedy return from last season so Offord has the luxury of schematic continuity on both sides of the ball. Horton has been with the Falcons for several years.

Kennedy played at South Carolina and has coached at multiple Midlands programs, including Ridge View and Brookland-Cayce.

AC Flora’s 2025 senior class was strong. Quarterback Roper Wentzky is among the key losses and will join the College of Charleston baseball team this fall. The Falcons also lost several key players to transfer. Edge rusher Peyton Bishop and offensive lineman Jeremiah McGowan transferred to Dutch Fork.

Four Quarter Friday is told the quarterback battle will feature returning player Riggs Scott and Lower Richland transfer Gerald Gibson. Scott knows the system. Gibson brings a different athletic element.

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Cayden Brown returns as a leader on both lines of scrimmage, giving the Falcons a player to build around. Ziggy Offord also came from Lakewood in Sumter with his father. He brings size and experience at wide receiver and defensive back, giving Horton another offensive weapon.

The vision of Offord

Offord said he “plan(s) to be here for a long time. We are building a program that sustains success, not just a one-year team.” He brings NFL experience and coaching success from Florida to AC Flora. Forest Acres has long rallied around AC Flora athletics. That support will matter as the Falcons begin Year 1 under Offord with several new players on the roster.

Up Next

AC Flora opens the 2026 football season at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at home against White Knoll.