South Carolina High School Football
Crestwood Knights Football Summer Check-In
The belief within Crestwood Knights Football is that the Sumter program is ready to take the next step. In 2025, the Knights finished with a 6-5 record and placed fifth in their region.
Crestwood Knights Football Scoop
Head coach Roosevelt Nelson believes the Knights are positioned to make a bigger jump in 2026.
The Buzz around Crestwood Knights Football
A new region, a dynamic backfield and an experienced defense have area coaches viewing Crestwood as a legitimate contender.
Talented and Experienced Backfield
Senior Calvin Wofford returns after rushing for more than 1,300 yards in 2025, averaging nearly 125 yards per game. The Charlotte commit gives Crestwood an experienced leader and proven playmaker.
He is not alone.
Sophomore Brayden Boults has quickly become a name to know on the recruiting trail. His combination of footwork, speed and strength gives the Knights one of the better one-two rushing punches in Class 3A.
Quarterback Marek Yates also returns to lead the offense.
High Energy Defense
Senior linebackers Yachin Gamble and Ahamdre Ricks set the tone. Nelson could not say enough about the pair.
“They’re energizer tacklers,” he said.
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Sophomore edge rusher Tate Hayes is another player to watch after earning a larger role entering 2026.
Toughness is the Crestwood Knights Football Identity
During practice, the Knights competed for every rep with energy and urgency. The coaching staff demanded effort, while the players consistently challenged one another. That mindset starts with Nelson, whose coaching style blends intensity with energy while maintaining a clear standard for the program.
A New Region
Crestwood joins Region 6-3A alongside Atlantic Collegiate, Aynor, Darlington, Hartsville, Lakewood and Loris. Area coaches told Four Quarter Friday multiple times directly that they believe the Knights have the talent to compete for a region championship in 2026.
If Crestwood takes that next step, it will likely be powered by one of the state’s top rushing attacks and a defense built around experienced leadership.
Up Next
The Knights open the 2026 season at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at Manning.
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