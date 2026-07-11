Dorman Cavaliers Football Summer Check-In

Dorman Cavaliers Football head coach Jake Morris enters his fourth season at the helm of the program with what may be his most talented roster.

Morris tells Four Quarter Friday that he has a high-character group that boasts talent across the front line, versatility at the skill positions and depth at all three levels of defense.

That depth will be tested, however, as the Cavaliers see defending 5A Division I state champion Northwestern join Region II 5A, adding weight to a schedule that already includes non-region matchups with Hillcrest, Byrnes, Gaffney, Irmo and Sumter.

Morris is replacing key pieces from a 2025 team that finished atop Region II 5A with a 10-3 (6-1) mark and advanced to the Upper State Championship. There will be anchors at pivotal spots, however, including the return of three-year starter Nate Gambrell (6’2”, 240 lbs.) at left tackle.

Dai’Shion “Juice” Watkins-Hymes brings versatility to the Cavaliers’ attack.

Watkins-Hymes moves around the field, shifting from the slot into the backfield and has even seen time at safety and at punter. “Just plays the game the way it’s meant to be played.” Morris said, “Juice is just one of those kids that works his tail off every day.”

Receivers Judah Adams, Kendeal Jones and Anthony Peaks all run track in the Spring and will bring breakaway speed to the offense in the Fall.

The backfield should be electric with Nick Means and Carter Nash returning to take pressure off junior quarterback Cooper Patterson, who impressed in summer passing league action. Linebacker Antwone Tarrence, Jr., who committed to East Tennessee State this past week, spearheads a defense that pitched three shutouts last season. Cornerback Jabez Thomas can turn momentum with his ball-hawking skill, intercepting ten passes in 2025.

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Much is expected of the defensive line with Olamide Salami (6’3”, 260 lbs.), James “Bubby” Porter (6’1”, 275 lbs.) and edge rusher Nehemiah Miller (6’1”, 225 lbs.) across the front.

Morris is also excited to see how veteran defensive coordinator Wade Cooper utilizes 6’6” Easton Catto.

How did this schedule come together?

Morris said he didn’t set out to assemble one of the state’s most rigorous schedules, “I promise, it wasn’t on purpose.”

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But Morris, who won a state title as a player at Dorman in 2009 before serving as an assistant for nine seasons, doesn’t know another way.

“It’s what it’s supposed to be, I mean that’s good football. That’s what Spartanburg County Upstate football was built on. You want to play in a Region that’s a chess match every Friday night.”

Up Next

Dorman opens the 2026 season at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at home against Hillcrest.