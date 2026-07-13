Dutch Fork Silver Foxes Football Summer Check-In

Dutch Fork Silver Foxes Football has won four straight state championships and hope to make it five in 2026. With talent still flowing into the program and an experienced staff in place, the pieces certainly are in place to keep the streak alive.

Making History

Dutch Fork has already built one of the greatest stretches in South Carolina high school football history. Another title would add even more weight to head coach Tom Knotts’ legacy. The Silver Foxes have won 10 state championships, all under Knotts. That ties the the program with Woodruff for fifth all-time in South Carolina High School Football history.

It also ties Knotts with legends Willie Varner (Woodruff) and John McKissick (Summerville) for the most state titles won by a high school football head coach in the state of South Carolina. That’s not even counting Knotts’ seven additional championships that he won across the border in North Carolina. That is quite a legacy and one that is still growing by the season.

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Knotts has led two separate runs of four straight titles over the past nine seasons. This one has an added layer: Quarterback Jaxon Knotts, his son, is entering his final season.

Jaxon Knotts has been running the offense long enough for Dutch Fork fans — and opposing defenses — to know what to expect. It is more of the same, in the best way. Around him, the talent continues to grow.

Senior receiver Anderson Bean returns and gives the Silver Foxes length outside. Four Quarter Friday spoke with Bean about his return from injury in the spring.

“I am the only receiver we had coming back. It’s good to have the Millers here.”

Bean was referencing brothers Maleek Miller, a 2027 prospect, and Corey Miller, a 2029 prospect, who transferred from Irmo.

The offensive line is led by junior Brody Lorenzo, a player his position coach Malik Sumter praised.

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The defense is led by Clemson commit Jaden Wuerth. Peyton Bishop transferred from A.C. Flora to play opposite Wuerth on the edge, while sophomore Taddrick Gibson Jr. gives Dutch Fork a ball hawk in the secondary.

Knotts has built a staff that understands Dutch Fork’s standard. Sumter is an alum who played for Knotts before returning after college. Defensive coordinator Greg Wright brings head coaching experience from Timberland, Swansea, Eau Claire and Denmark-Olar.

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Up Next

Dutch Fork opens the 2026 season at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at Ridge View.