Irmo Yellow Jackets Football Summer Check-In

Irmo Yellow Jackets Football is one of the Midlands’ most talented teams entering the 2026 season.

The Jackets have become a program others notice — and one led by a coach others respect in Aaron Brand.

One coach told Four Quarter Friday, “(Brand) has really helped me out a lot. I’m thankful for him.”

Ballers on the Roster

Brand has built a roster with speed, depth and high-end college talent. That combination gives Irmo a chance to contend in Class 4A.

Irmo’s staff is confident in the secondary. The back end of the defense features Appalachian State commit Jamar Grissett and North Carolina Central commit Jayden Arrington, among others.

At the skill positions, speed leads the way. East Carolina commit Ethan Singletary As the leader of that group, Singletary is positioned for a big season. The backfield includes one of the fastest players in the state: Alabama commit Tai Phillips. Expect Brand and the Yellow Jackets to lean into that athleticism and overall team speed.

A New Landscape

Irmo’s move to 4A places the Yellow Jackets in Region 5 with Aiken, Fox Creek, North Augusta, Midland Valley and South Aiken.

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The geography is not ideal. Every region road game will send Irmo westbound down I-20 with the Yellow Jackets sitting as the “displaced” team in the region.

Defensive lineman Jaiden Bryant (committed to Miami) and offensive lineman Nate Carson (committed to South Carolina) headline the group. Both are among the state’s best players, and both have become clear leaders.

At practice, Bryant and Carson talked about their daily one-on-one battles. They agreed each player wins about half the reps. They also bring energy. Both danced to the music, kept teammates engaged and helped set the tone. Asked who was the better dancer, they strongly disagreed. Both Bryant and Carson claimed to have the better moves.

Up Next

Irmo opens the 2026 season at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21 against Rock Hill at home.