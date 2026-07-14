Northwestern Trojans Football Summer Check-In

Northwestern Trojans Football enters 2026 as the defending Class 5A, Division II state champion in the state of South Carolina, but head coach Page Wofford knows that his team is not simply running it back. A new region, roster turnover and a major opening test against a loaded Hough squad from across the border in Cornelius, N.C. will prove if Northwestern is ready to bring another title home to Rock Hill.

Scoop: Insider Intel on Northwestern Trojans Football

The Challenge

After winning it all in 2025, the Trojans are now chasing consistency in a high school football landscape shaped by transfers, realignment and rising expectations The big challenge for Wofford and his squad is to avoid complacency. They also must fine new leaders.

Wofford told Four Quarter Friday this spring that Northwestern’s offensive line sets the tone. He did not single out one player. He pointed to the whole group as the unit that makes the offense go.

That matters because Northwestern wants tempo. The Trojans are built to play fast, pile up snaps and force defenses to communicate under pressure.

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Northwestern has a returning starter at quarterback. Senior Xavier Means returns after leading Northwestern to a state title in his first season as the varsity starter. Means, an East Carolina commit as an athlete, gives the Trojans experience, athleticism and a proven playmaker at the center of the offense. Means posted big numbers in 2025- 2,873 passing yards, 1,239 rushing yards, and 52 total touchdowns.

Coastal Carolina commit Malik Ratliff arrives from South Pointe after winning a state title with the Stallions last season. His speed and versatility should stretch the field and give Means another explosive option.

Keep an eye on Ratliff

Ratliff told Four Quarter Friday he can help at wide receiver and defensive back. That two-way ability drew Power Four interest during his recruitment and gives the Trojans elite athletic flexibility on either side of the ball.

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Playing both ways in Northwestern’s fast-paced system would be a major ask. But Ratliff’s athletic profile gives the Trojans options, especially in high-leverage moments.

Northwestern on Defense

Wofford pointed to South Pointe transfer linebacker K.J. Burg as a key defensive leader. Wofford said Burg “checks your oil,” meaning he helps keep the unit organized, accountable and running smoothly.

Burg brings championship experience from South Pointe and gives Northwestern a physical presence in the middle of the defense.

The New Region

This has an old school feel. Northwestern moves into Region 2-5A, which has the old Region 2-4A in its DNA. The Trojans have late season contests against Spartanburg and Dorman. Rival Rock Hill, Fort Mill and Boiling Springs round out the region.

Up Next

The Trojans have an out-of-state showcase opener. Hough from Cornelius, N.C., which features a secondary that includes four-star Davion Jones and five-star Joshua Dobson (two South Carolina commits) will head to Rock Hill for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on Aug. 21.