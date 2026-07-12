Ridge View Blazers Football Summer Check-In

Ridge View Blazers Football had the look of a state title contender in 2025 before quarterback Tre Howard went down with an injury.

Ridge View Scoop on offensive line coach Adam Gamble

One area coach told Four Quarter Friday: “If they hadn’t lost that quarterback, they were a state championship contender.”

The Blazers still reached the Class 5A quarterfinals before falling to Dorman.

Now Howard is healthy, experienced and back in control of the offense. His father, head coach Derek Howard, said “I think he knows the offense better than I do sometimes.”

Ridge View graduated 38 seniors from last year’s team. This fall, the next senior class has to lead quickly.

The Personnel

South Carolina commit James Ross gives Ridge View a proven leader on the offensive line, but the rest of the room is short on experience.

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At the skill spots, wide receiver Khristian Jackson brings track speed.

Howard said Jackson’s “work ethic is big time” and called him “an easy kid to pull for.”

Running back Spencer Bobian also has a chance to become Ridge View’s all-time leading rusher as a senior.

Transfers In

Ridge View added several transfers for 2026, including receivers Isaiah Small from Richland Northeast and Kanye Reed, who previously played at Blythewood and Hammond.

They join Jackson to give Howard a deep group of targets. Players around the Midlands described Small as “a problem.”

Howard also pointed to the strength of his staff. Offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Adam Gamble has drawn attention as a future head coach. Special teams coordinator Parker White, a former South Carolina kicker, has also become a key talent developer for the Blazers.

Up Next

Ridge View will be tested immediately. The Blazers open at South Pointe at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21 in Rock Hill then turn right around and host Dutch Fork the following week.