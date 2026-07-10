Today on The Four Quarter Friday Show | South Carolina High School Sports Livestream

The Four Quarter Friday Show, our South Carolina High School Sports Livestream, is back at 9 a.m. today with a new episode as we move closer and closer toward the 2026-27 South Carolina High School Sports year.

Get the inside scoop on on South Carolina High School Sports in The Varsity Club

The Four Quarter Friday Show is presented by the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association and is part of the Chief Sports Network.

Join Rob Williams and Matt Smith for the one hour show that takes you to every corner of the Palmetto State when it comes to high school sports action. We also invite you to interact in the McKellar Enterprises Chat Box on YouTube about your favorite high school sports team, topic, player or fanbase. If you are a fan of South Carolina High School Sports, we want to hear from you.

Today’s special guest is Scott Earley, the executive director of the SCACA. The former head coach at Myrtle Beach, Lexington and Westside in Anderson is a known builder of high school football programs in our state and also high school sports organizations and is always a great conversation.

Plus, we will continue to talk about top South Carolina High School Football teams and players as the season is right around the corner, discuss the top South Carolina High School Baseball players that could potentially be selected in the Major League Baseball Draft, which begins Saturday in Philadelphia, Pa., and any other possible topics that come up.

South Carolina High School Sports Livestream: How to Watch or Listen

You can watch or listen to the show live on our Four Quarter Friday YouTube Channel, X or the Chief Sports App by following the links below.

The Four Quarter Friday Show on YouTube (please subscribe and like)

The Four Quarter Friday Show on X (please follow)

Download the Chief Sports App for iPhone/iPad | Android

South Carolina High School Sports Podcast: Four Quarter Friday

Shortly following the completion of the livestream, the Four Quarter Friday Show will be available in podcast format on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Please subscribe to our podcast channels and if the mood hits you, give us a five-star rating on Apple! We also have special podcast-only South Carolina High School Sports content on the channel.

Join Four Quarter Friday

Love South Carolina High School Sports and want to interact with your fellow fans and get the latest inside intel on athletic programs across the state? Join Four Quarter Friday today for just $1 and get the following.

-Our members-only community, The Varsity Club

-Access to the On3 and Rivals network for the best in college and high school sports

-Article access to market-leading college news outlets at both South Carolina and Clemson

-The latest scoop on the recruiting trail from Rivals

-The latest intel on NIL and the transfer portal in college sports from On3

-Complete interaction with trusted South Carolina High School Sports insiders Matt Smith and Rob Williams

Follow this link to join today as the South Carolina High School Football season is rapidly approaching

Thank you for supporting Four Quarter Friday.