About South Carolina High School Sports on Four Quarter Friday

The time is right for South Carolina High School Sports to get the coverage and attention it deserves.

Welcome to FourQuarterFriday.com, a new digital destination dedicated to comprehensive coverage of high school athletics across the great state of South Carolina.

The launch marks a major milestone as Four Quarter Friday has a national affiliation with On3 under the most iconic high school and recruiting brand in the space, Rivals. Four Quarter Friday is eighth prep sports website in the United States to join the prestigious national network.

Veteran high school sports analysts Matt Smith and Rob Williams lead the site’s coverage, bringing decades of experience and a deep passion for telling the stories that matter most across South Carolina’s high school sports landscape.

Four Quarter Friday is a proud partner of the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association (SCACA) and is committed to delivering in-depth news, feature stories, rankings, recruiting coverage, and community-driven content that highlights the athletes, coaches, schools, and communities that make high school sports special throughout the Palmetto State.

The Value of a Four Quarter Friday Subscription

Members will gain access to The Varsity Club, an exclusive message board where fans can connect, discuss games, share breaking news, exchange opinions, and engage with fellow high school sports enthusiasts from every corner of South Carolina.

Also included in your membership:

-Premium national high school sports coverage from Rivals.

-Annual members receive a complimentary one-year subscription to The Athletic

-The best national coverage of college football, including NIL and the transfer portal, from On3.

-The best national recruiting coverage, also from Rivals.

-Premium articles from college market-leading outlets at both Clemson and South Carolina.

-Access to our South Carolina High School Sports insiders via The Varsity Club.

Click here to join today and get into the conversation

South Carolina High School Sports Live on Four Quarter Friday

The website serves as the digital home of the popular Four Quarter Friday live morning show, which airs at 9 a.m. every Friday. Hosted by Smith and Williams, the program is dedicated exclusively to South Carolina high school athletics and is uniquely structured into four quarters, each focusing on a different region of the state: the Pee Dee, Lowcountry, Midlands, and Upstate.

Please subscribe to our YouTube Channel to get the live show (also archived and other video content) every Friday.

The show is also featured on the Four Quarter Friday Podcast Channel (along with other podcast specific content). You can subscribe for free to the podcast on Apple or Spotify.

We Love South Carolina High School Sports

Whether it’s Friday night football, championship runs, recruiting news, or the stories behind the athletes and coaches, Four Quarter Friday is committed to providing unmatched statewide coverage that fans won’t find anywhere else.

Four Quarter Friday is part of the Chief Sports Network, a digital media company committed to serving the state of South Carolina. You can catch all of the programming from the Chief Sports Network on the Chief Sports App, which is available free on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Come join us if you love South Carolina High School Sports.