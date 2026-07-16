South Carolina High School Sports News Today | July 16, 2026

South Carolina High School Sports News live updates on Thursday, July 16, 2026 from Four Quarter Friday.

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Charleston Offensive Lineman is Staying Home

Offensive lineman DeMarcus Vinson (First Baptist) has announced a verbal commitment to The Citadel. A three-sport athlete for the Hurricanes, Vinson also plays basketball and runs track. He also reported an offer from Fordham a couple of months ago.

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The Bulldogs may very well have gotten a steal from the SCISA ranks. Vinson has a huge athletic upside.

Terriers offer Ridge View receiver

Wide receiver Kanye Reed of Ridge View camped at Wofford and after performing well in front of the Terriers’ coaching staff, he has received an offer from the SoCon Program in Spartanburg.

Reed is a 6-foot-2 wide out on a team loaded with skill talent heading into the 2026 South Carolina High School Football Season.

Two days ago, Wofford got a steal

Pound-for-pound, Northwestern safety K.J. Burg is one of the best overall high school football players in the state of South Carolina and had verbal offers from Appalachian State and several other G5 programs. On Tuesday, though, he announced a commitment to stay in-state and play for the Terriers.

Or if you want to say it like this, Burg is heading to “The Burg” to go to college and play football.

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A state champion wrestler, Burg has been mentioned to Four Quarter Friday by a number of contacts as a player that will be key for the Trojans if the defending Class 5A, Division II state champions are to make a repeat run this season.

Burg at the Northwestern secondary will be tested right out of the gates this season. The Trojans host North Carolina power Hough at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at District 3 Stadium in Rock Hill in the season opener for both teams.

We cannot express enough what a great football player Wofford is getting in Burg.