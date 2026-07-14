South Carolina High School Sports News Today | July 14, 2026

South Carolina High School Sports News live updates on Tuesday, July 14, 2026 from Four Quarter Friday.

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South Carolina High School Golf: Players to Watch at The Blade

Keep an eye on these four South Carolina High School Golf Standouts as they compete in the 28th annual Blade Jr. Golf Classic. Competition gets underway in the three-round event today at Olde Eight Golf Club in Greenwood.

These four high school golfers work with golf instructor Meredith Taylor of McKellar Enterprises.

Whitt Parker, Gray Collegiate

Maddox McCamy, River Bluff

Caleb Crowley, Gray Collegiate

Brady Senn, Gilbert

The Blade is considered the premier SCJGA junior event, which runs through Thursday of this week.

Last season’s champion was Will Ruth of Dorman who shot 69-70-69 to win.

For more information about The Blade, go here.

Irmo linebacker makes an in-state commitment

Class of 2027 linebacker Jevonte Hill of Irmo has committed to Anderson University to continue his football career. The 5-foot-11, 215-pound Hill has had 150 total tackles and eight forced fumbles during his high school football career with the Yellow Jackets.

Anderson, formerly known as Anderson College, added a football program in 2024. The Trojans compete on the Division II level of the NCAA.

Hill also camped at Presbyterian.

Be sure to catch the Four Quarter Friday high school football check-in series. On Monday, we highlighted A.C. Flora and Dutch Fork out of the Midlands.

The Faclons have a new coach in Willie Offord while the Silver Foxes, the state’s top program at the moment, look to continue winning state championships under head coach Tom Knotts.

Follow the links below.

Dutch Fork Silver Foxes Football Check-In

AC Flora Falcons Football Check-In

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