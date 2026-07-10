South Carolina High School Sports News Today | July 10, 2026

The latest news, information and analysis on South Carolina High School Sports from Four Quarter Friday on July 10, 2026.

Wade Hampton Generals Baseball makes a grand slam hire

Gill Payne has been named the new head baseball coach of the Wade Hampton Generals. He heads to the Greenville County school after being the head coach of the Easley Green Wave.

In a release from Wade Hampton Generals athletics on social media, Payne said it was the perfect time to make the move.

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“The philosophy works,” he said. “All we need is a group of guys with 100 percent buy-in and strong work ethic. We will win at a high level and to it sooner rather than later.”

Payne built a winning program in Easley in eight seasons with more than 120 wins and countless players sent to the next level including University of South Carolina-bound pitcher Walker Cox from the 2026 class. He also served as the Green Wave athletics director and was an associate scout for the Florida Marlins of Major League Baseball from 1999-2004.

Dorman Cavaliers linebacker makes a commitment

Linebacker Antwone Tarrance of Dorman announced that he is committed to East Tennessee State. The 6-foot, 225-pounder picked the Bucs over Charleston Southern, VMI, Gardner-Webb and North Carolina A&T among others. Tarrance also competes for the Cavaliers Track and Field program and throws the javelin.

Film: Antwone Tarrance Jr. on HUDL

The Dixie Hornets have officially announced their 2026 football schedule. Dixie will open the 2026 season at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at Southside High in Greenville. The home opener in Due West will be the following week against Greenwood Christian (Aug. 28) followed by Fox Creek (Sept. 4), at Ridge Spring-Monetta (Sept. 11), McCormick (Sept. 18), at Thornwell, Ga. (Sept. 25), at Abbeville (Oct. 2), Ninety-Six (Oct. 16), Calhoun Falls (Oct. 23) and at Ware Shoals (Oct. 30).

The Hornets went 7-4 a season ago and lost in the first round of the Class A playoffs to Wagener-Salley, 14-9.

South Pointe Stallions Baseball Pitcher commits

Class of 2027 RHP Ben Lee of South Pointe has announced a commitment to The Citadel. Lee also plays first base and Perfect Game gives him a rating of 8.

Stay tuned for more South Carolina High School Sports News throughout the day on Four Quarter Friday.