South Carolina High School Sports News Today | July 13, 2026

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South Carolina High School Baseball sets a MLB Draft record

There were four South Carolina High School Baseball products selected in the first round of the 2026 Major League Baseball Drafts and for the first time since 1969 (per The State), three were selected directly from the high school ranks.

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Southside Christian pitcher Carson Boleman went No. 29 overall to the San Francisco Giants. Boleman is a lefty that had signed with Wake Forest to play college baseball.

Ole Miss RHP Taylor Rabe went next. Rabe was the No. 30 overall pick of the Kansas City Royals and is a Greenville High product.

The Tampa Bay Rays selected James Island shortstop Taj Marchand at No. 33 overall. He has signed with Ole Miss to play college baseball.

Finally, Christ Church infielder Bo Lowrance went to the Los Angeles Dodgers with the No. 40 overall pick. Lowrance had signed with Virginia to play college baseball.

All are expected to turn pro.

Stay tuned to Four Quarter Friday for more coverage of the MLB Drat.

South Carolina High School Sports News: Commitments

-Four-star Class of 2027 defensive tackle Seth Tillman of South Pointe committed to Clemson. He is in-state commitment No. 4 for the Tigers and the first blue chipper out of South Pointe that the Tigers have signed since Dallas Cowboys cornerback Darion Kendrick in the Class of 2018. The 6-foot-2, 285-pound Tillman currently is the second-highest ranked prospect in Clemson’s class, which has more than a 50 percent blue chip ratio. Tillman is the No. 133 overall prospect nationally, the No. 14 defensive tackle and the third-ranked prospect in the state per the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Four-star receiver Trey Wimbley (Daniel), his teammate Christian Chancellor Jr. and Dutch Fork defensive lineman Jaden Wuerth round out the Tigers’ in-state haul for the 2027 cycle at the moment.

-Offensive lineman Niran Ford (Dutch Fork) has committed to East Tennessee State for the Class of 2027. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound Ford was a key player as a junior on the Silver Foxes Class 5A state championship team.

-Class of 2027 LHP/1B Turner Scott of Midland Valley committed to Southern Union (Ala.) to play college baseball.