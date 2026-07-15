South Carolina High School Sports News Today | July 15, 2026

South Carolina High School Sports News live updates on Wednesday, July 15, 2026 from Four Quarter Friday.

If you have a news tip, e-mail: [email protected]

New Sumter High School head coach Drew Marlowe, who had unprecedented success as the head coach at South Florence, returns to his alma mater to lead the Gamecocks proud program and made the Four Quarter Friday list of 10 first-year head coaches in the South Carolina High School Football ranks to watch heading into the 2026 season.

READ: Ten First-Year South Carolina High School Football Coaches to Watch

Marlowe won the Class 4A State Championship in both 2022 and 2024 as the head coach of the Bruins, led in 2022 by current South Carolina star quarterback LaNorris Sellers and in 2024 by Sellers’ younger brother Jayden Sellers, who currently projects to be a starting wide receiver in the SEC for the Gamecocks this coming season. He had a 63-16 overall record with the Bruins and was the state runner-up last season.

Sumter finished No. 5 in the state with a 9-2 record. He replaced Mark Barnes.

The Marlowe era at Sumter kicks off in one of the cathedrals of South Carolina High School Football, McKissick Field in Summerville. The Gamecocks and the Green Wave get the 2026 season started at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21 in Summerville. In Week 2, Marlowe squares off against another coach on the Four Quarter Friday Watch List, Victor Floyd, who took over at White Knoll. The Week 2 contest is also a road game for the Gamecocks.

James Island tight end staying local

Class of 2027 tight end Sam Crumpton of James Island Trojans Football has made a verbal commitment to Charleston Southern. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Crumpton was second on the team in receiving as a junior as James Island enjoyed a deep run in the playoffs.

Check out Crumpton in action on film by going HERE.

Legion Collegiate pitcher signs MLB Contract

Pitcher Logan Satter of Legion Collegiate has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the San Diego Padres. Satter is a right-handed pitcher who was verbally committed to play college baseball at Winthrop, but now will head to the Padres organization.

Join Four Quarter Friday for South Carolina High School Sports News

Take advantage of our blockbuster membership special and stay in the know on South Carolina High School Sports, plus interact on The Varsity Club South Carolina High School Sports message board. Membership includes premium articles, our premium community, elite recruiting coverage from Rivals and On3, elite NIL and transfer portal coverage from On3, and elite college football coverage from On3 and our network of local team sites, including market leaders at South Carolina and Clemson. You can join today for a five-day trial for $1 and then pay only $5 per month for one calendar year with an annual membership. Or you can join today and go month-to-month for $11.99 monthly.

Go here to become a Four Quarter Friday Member