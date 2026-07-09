South Carolina High School Sports News Today | July 9, 2026

South Carolina High School Sports news, notes an intel on Thursday, July 9, 2026 from Four Quarter Friday.

Blue Ridge High Basketball alum signs Pro Contract

Blue Ridge High Basketball alum Justin Bailey has signed a professional contract with Esgueira Basket (CPE) in Portugal’s top professional basketball league.

Bailey was the Class AAA Player of the Year for Blue Ridge in 2021-22 and led the Tigers to their only state title, averaging 28.8 points per game. After two seasons at USC Upstate and one at Wofford, Bailey transferred to Georgia for his final season of college basketball and was part of the Bulldogs’ NCAA Tournament team this past season under head coach Mike White.

Lake Wylie High Baseball hires a head coach

Lake Wylie High School, a new high school opening this coming academic year in the Clover School District in York County, S.C., has named Devon Lowrey as its first-ever head baseball coach and assistant athletics director.

Lowrey was a 2001 14th-round MLB Draft pick by the Kansas City Royals as a pitcher and made it to the majors briefly in 2008. He was a three-sport star at South Point High School in Belmont, N.C.

Since 2023, the Belmont, N.C., native has been the head baseball coach and assistant athletics director at Gaston Christian in Gastonia, N.C.

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The first season of Lake Wylie Chargers athletics begins this academic year as the school opens for students in August.

Porter-Gaud Baseball makes new head coach official

Porter-Gaud High has named Lawton Hendricks as its new head baseball coach.

Hendricks was an assistant baseball coach for James Island, one of the top programs in the state, for the past eight seasons under head coach Matt Spivey.

Hendricks starred in three sports for Porter-Gaud rival First Baptist during his high school years and also coached American Legion Post 147.

Watkins honored

Rock Hill High Football standout defensive back Kaiden Watkins, a James Madison commit, was named by WSOC Channel 9 as one of the Big 22 Players to Watch in the preseason. Watkins is expected to be one of the top pure football players in the state this coming season as the Bearcats look to improve on their 7-5 record a season ago under second-year head coach Leon Boulware.

Rock Hill High Football Summer Check-In

Stay tuned for more South Carolina High School Sports News from Four Quarter Friday.