Four Quarter Friday South Carolina High School Sports Podcast

Get the statewide South Carolina High School Sports podcast Four Quarter Friday to stay informed and be entertained about all things happening on the preps level in the Palmetto State.

Rock Hill High Football Summer Check-In

Week Zero of the South Carolina High School Football season will be one month away in less than two weeks, so join us to get your fix as we preview the entire state of South Carolina between now and kickoff, plus pass along news on players and coaches and also other forthcoming fall sports.

That is in addition to keeping you informed right here on Four Quarter Friday, your ultimate South Carolina High School Sports news and information hub and community.

South Carolina High School Sports Podcast: Four Quarter Friday

The Four Quarter Friday podcast channel features our live show in podcast format, plus other special bonus episodes, interviews, highlights and South Carolina High School Sports news from around the state.

You can subscribe and get the best South Carolina High School Sports podcast by hitting the

links below.

Four Quarter Friday on Apple

Four Quarter Friday on Spotify

South Carolina High School Sports Live: Four Quarter Friday

The Four Quarter Friday Show is a one-hour high school sports live stream from 9-10 a.m. eastern on Fridays. Four Quarter Friday streams live on YouTube, X and the Chief Sports App and features co-hosts Matt Smith and Rob Williams.

You can access the Four Quarter Friday live stream by visiting the following channels.

Four Quarter Friday on YouTube

Four Quarter Friday on X

Chief Sports App for iPhone/iPad

Chief Sports App for Android

About Four Quarter Friday

Four Quarter Friday launched in August of 2025 as the high school sports show with the Chief Sports Network, which covers sports and other relevant pop culture topics in the state of South Carolina. Today, Four Quarter Friday is a multi-media South Carolina High School Sports brand complete with a news hub for South Carolina High School Sports on Rivals/On3.

Four Quarter Friday is proudly presented by the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association.