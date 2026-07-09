Strom Thurmond Rebels Football Summer Check-In

Strom Thurmond Rebels Football got back to the top in 2025, capturing the Class AA State Championship in the state of South Carolina with a 28-7 win against Hampton County in the title game in Orangeburg last December.

Inside Intel on the culture of Strom Thurmond Rebels Football

Strom Thurmond is no longer chasing. The Rebels are defending.

It took head coach Andrew Webb just four seasons to get there. Webb was named the Class AA Coach of the Year in the state by the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association.

The last name Hillary is synonymous with STHS football success through the years and transfer quarterback AJ Hillary could shape the title defense. Hillary picked up the offense quickly and was running the system within a week of arriving according to Webb. His father, Antwaun Hillary, coached the Rebels from 2014 to 2022 after joining the staff in 2007.

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Hillary played at North Augusta last season.

Skill Players to Know

The Rebels will lean on bigger roles from slot receivers Preston “Squirt” Holmes, Zy Rouse and running back Kaden “Wiggy” Wigfall. Webb mentioned all three as returners who can help drive the 2026 offense and Hillary, who is a dual-threat quarterback.

Circle This One

Traditional Georgia small-school power Lincoln County comes to town on Sept. 18. The Rebels will be looking to avenge a sound 45-20 defeat at the hands of the CSRA-based Peach State school, which is just 38 miles away across the Savannah River.

Webb said he expects the visiting crowd to be significant.

“They will travel well and when you put their fans across from this crowd, it’s going to be special,” Webb said.

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The matchup carries extra meaning after last season.

“We learned more as a team after that loss than any other game (in 2025),” Webb said.

Football on Friday nights still feel like a town-wide event in Edgefield, S.C. The state championship only made that feel even stronger. Few programs at this level in the state of South Carolina can match the set-up that the Rebels have on game nights. They have video boards, light shows and the type of crowd that makes it not just a game, but an event.

Up Next

Hillary’s former team, North Augusta, comes to Edgefield for the opener. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21.