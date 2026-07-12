Westside Rams Football Summer Check-In

Westside Rams Football brought a Class 4A State Championship trophy back to Anderson in 2023. Now, head coach Brian Lane continues to evolve a program that not only wins and produces next-level talent, but prepares players for the next stage of life.

SCOOP: Inside Intel on the Westside Football Program

Westside has the facilities, energy and culture of a contender. The Rams’ practices are among the most fun and organized in the state, with players and coaches moving from period to period in rhythm, almost like a dance set to music. Four Quarter Friday was on site this spring to see this.

The younger Woods is the leader

Class of 2029 quarterback Bear Woods, the younger brother of South Carolina quarterback Cutter Woods, is the clear leader of the team as a sophomore. His 6-foot-4 frame makes him stand out, but his presence does more. Woods has the kind of quiet quality teammates follow without needing him to be loud or flashy.

That matters.

Want to find teams built to play deep into November? Watch how their leaders operate at practice, especially at this position.

Talent to Watch

Outside of Woods, junior edge Christian Webb-Scott is a game-wrecker on defense. Lane praised Webb-Scott’s ability and made sure anyone who has not heard his name yet understands what kind of player he can be.

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Wide receiver Tajeh Watson, a Virginia commit, is Woods’ top weapon. But Watson is not the only athlete the Rams can use in space.

Lane’s offense, led by a growing Woods, forces defenses to defend multiple athletes across the field. Lane is a former Byrnes quarterback, offensive coordinator and head coach who played and coached for legendary Rebels head coach Bobby Bentley, so his system is proven and has strong roots.

Brian Lane is an Elite Culture Builder

Westside’s players and staff have taken on Lane’s upbeat, energetic style. The Rams practice with pace, confidence and joy. We are not giving out offseason awards yet But if we were, Westside would be in the running for best culture in the state.

That starts with Lane, who has gotten the most so far out of what has always been enormous potential at Westside High School.

Up Next

Westside opens the 2026 season at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at Ashley Ridge.