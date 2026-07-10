Woodruff Wolverines Football Summer Check-In

Woodruff Wolverines Football entered the offseason expecting defenses to build game plans around stopping running back Aiden Gibson.

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That changed in early July.

Gibson flipped his verbal commitment from Penn State to Rutgers, reclassified to the 2026 cycle and announced he will enroll in college in August and play for the Scarlet Knights this coming season thanks to a large NIL guarantee from that program.

Now, head coach Brett Sloan and his staff will lean on the team they built around him.

The Path Looks Different

Woodruff still has enough talent to contend, but the Wolverines’ path looks different without one of the state’s top playmakers. Four Quarter Friday believes, though, that this is still going to be a very good Wolverines team.

Region 2-AA

The region includes Chesnee, Clinton, Landrum, Mountain View Prep and Southside Christian. Mountain View Prep, led by Sloan’s former player Grey Ramsey, appears to be the primary challenger. But the Stars have also dealt with roster attrition because of transfers.

Key Players

Connor Davis returns for his senior season as Woodruff’s quarterback. He gives the Wolverines a steady field general who understands Sloan’s offense and can spread the ball to multiple weapons.

Gibson was not the only athlete Sloan expected to feature.

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Curtis Bell is a rising name to know. He should continue growing into a primary playmaker role and could be used both as a receiver and runner.

Mauldin transfer MiCah McClintock gives Woodruff another major weapon. The Florida Atlantic commit is listed as a tight end, but he projects as the Wolverines’ top receiving threat.

Woodruff’s players and coaches point to the town itself as one of the program’s biggest strengths. Woodruff remains the kind of community where restaurants and businesses close on Friday nights. The town shuts down for football. It has been that way since the days of legendary head coach Willie Varner.

Whether fans know every player’s name yet or not right now in July, they will.

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And Sloan is prepared to give them that show.

Woodruff opens the season at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at fellow Spartanburg County program Broome.