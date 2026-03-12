2026 Army Football NFL Pro Day

Courtesy of Army West Point Athletics

WEST POINT, N.Y. – Army West Point Football held its NFL Pro Day on Thursday afternoon. Three Army senior players who are NFL hopefuls participated in the workout: linebacker Andon Thomas , slotback Noah Short , and S Collin Matteson .

Six NFL teams were represented: Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants, and Washington Commanders.

Noah Short showcased his stellar speed, running an unofficial 4.43 40-yard dash, which would have been good for a top 20 time among wide receivers who participated in the NFL Combine.

Collin Matteson impressed with a 41.0-inch vertical, which would have ranked tied for second among safeties who participated in the NFL Combine.

Andon Thomas ran a 4.11 in the 20-yard shuttle unofficially, which also would have ranked strongly among linebackers who participated in the NFL Combine.

All three players enjoyed standout senior seasons. Matteson had a breakout year, starting 12 games while leading the team with seven pass breakups and finishing third with 79 tackles. He also recorded a game-sealing interception in the upset victory over Kansas State.

Short started all 13 games and appeared in 39 career contests, becoming the first player in program history to surpass 1,000 career yards both rushing and receiving. He finished with 1,148 rushing yards and 1,008 receiving yards, including a 127-yard performance with an 81-yard touchdown run in a must-win victory over UTSA.

Team captain Andon Thomas started all 13 games and led the defense with 113 tackles. He finished his career with 211 tackles across 27 starts and was a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy.

Army currently has five former players on NFL rosters: Andre Carter II (Washington Commanders), Lucas Scott (Baltimore Ravens), Brett Toth (San Francisco 49ers), Cole Christensen (Kansas City Chiefs), and Jimmy Ciarlo (Buffalo Bills).

Safety, Collin Matteson, Slotback, Noah Short & Linebacker, Andon Thomas sat down with GBK’s Joe Iacono following today’s 2026 Army Pro Day.

Linebacker, Andon Thomas

Slotback, Noah Short

Safety, Collin Matteson





