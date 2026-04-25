2026 Army West Point Football Captains

Yesterday, Army Head Coach Jeff Monken announced to the team (Friday team meeting) and publicly today who the 2026 elected Football Team Captains would be during the Black Knights’ team meeting.

TheY are Brady Small (Center), Stephen Nnadozie (Safety) & Owen Walter (Long Snapper).

Let’s take a look …

• Senior Center Brady Small

Small came to West Point from St Augustine Prep in Mt Ephraim, NJ with a modest rating of 5.2 from Rivals. He played the 2022 season at USMAPS and broke into the starting lineup in his first game at Army West Point as a plebe in 2023. He started all 12 games with 702 snaps in 2023 and all 14 games with 835 snaps in 2024 and all 13 games with 893 snaps in 2025.

He was named to the AAC All Conference First Team 2024 and 2025.

• Senior Safety Stephen Nnadozie

Nnadozie came to West Point from Fossil Ridge High School in Fort Worth Texas after playing the 2022 season a USMAPS. He appeared in 11 games with 2 starts with 243 defensive snaps in 2025 and has appeared in 20 games with 318 defensive snaps in his three years as a Black Knight. He has recorded 30 career tackles, including 2 TFLs along with 1 Interception, 2 Passes Defended, 1 Forced Fumble and a Fumble Recovery. Pro Football Focus gave him the highest rating on the Army defense this past season with a 79.7 overall.

• Senior Long Snapper Owen Walter

Walter came to West Point from Prospect High School in Arlington, Illinois after playing the 2022 season at USMAPS. Walter becomes the first specialist ever to be named a team captain at Army. He has been the primary long snapper for all punts and field goals since 2024 and has played in 27 games in that time.

Notable: It should be noted, that the Army Team Captains are selected by their teammates.

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