2026 OL Army commit Carter Glab chimes in on his West Point OV

It was back on June 7th (2025) that we reported on 2026 Center prospect, Carter Glab becoming the latest member of the Army Black Knights recruiting class. As noted then, the 6-foot-2, 285 pounder made call as he select Army over offers from Navy, Air Force and Central Arkansas.

Well the product of Omaha, Nebraska by the way of Millard South High School made his way back to the United States Military Academy at West Point for his official visit.

“Actually my OV kicked off with staying the night in Times Square on Thursday night and then waking up and eating breakfast with the staff,” Glab explained. “Then we traveled up to West Point after breakfast on Friday morning. This was my 2nd visit to the academy.”

“A few of the guys (2026 prospects) that joined me on the visit were ZaColby Malone, CJ Gray, Skylar Hamilton, Lucas Fickel, George French, and Josh Oghor. The coaches came to pick us up from the hotel at breakfast time and rode with us to West Point.”

Highlights of the Visit

According to Glab, there were several eye-catching moments surrounding his visit, but he did point out a view that reinforced his commitment to the Army Black Knights football program.

“Watching lifting there was lots of energy, and the guys all seemed to be really excited to be there,” he declared.

“Talking to the players it really did seem like the brotherhood that they always preach. I spent most of my time with Coach (Mike) Viti, and we stay in touch, building a good relationship.”

“I am coming direct, this was the best visit I have ever been on and I can’t wait to be back for good in about 6 months,” added Glab.

