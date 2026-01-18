2026 RB Commit Ry Reed Is One To Keep An Eye On

It was back on September 27th that we reported on the verbal commitment to the Army Black Knights 2026 recruiting class by speedster, Ry Reed.

This was followed up by our coverage of Reed and QB Santiago Fernandez Villarreal whereby both were being selected to participate in US Army All-American Game.

Three Sport Athlete

So, let’s catch up with the latest unfolding surrounding the 5-foot-10, 170 pounder who is out of Gordon High School in Gordon, Texas who and also plays basketball (point guard) as well as running track (100m, 4×2 & 4×4) and his best time in the 100m is an impressive 10.47.

No Rest For The Weary

Reed brought us up to date on what is currently unfolding with him and his teammates on the hardwood.

“We just started District and are 11-3,” explained the point guard who also plays some shooting guard. “I just surpassed the 1500 points mark and my team is picked to win our District as well.”

“We will be playing to hopefully win a State Championship and we are the smallest classification 1A.

To date, Reed is averaging 15 points per game.

Noah Short Comparison

It is completely unfair to compare any incoming frosh to what graduating senior and slotback Noah Short accomplished wearing the Black & Gold of Army. However, the slotback role is where the Army coaching staff have projected Reed.

“Yes, I watched many games and saw his production,” said Reed. “I thought that his speed and versatility were very impactful. I feel like I can fit really well into that position. I believe that my speed will translate well.”

Potential future West Point backfield @ArmyWP_Football competing in the @USArmyBowl in Frisco on Dec 21. @RyReed_2 & @sant1fernandez2 had solid performances against some of the nation’s best prospects. @joeray36 — RYCORE ATHLETICS (@reeds340) December 26, 2025

Ongoing & Developing Relationship With Coach Staff

“I am in contact with Coach Viti and Coach Romero every week,” offered Reed. “Coach Viti visited January 5th to watch a basketball game.”

“I’m very excited to get to play for these coaches.”