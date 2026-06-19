2027 CB Myles Carter talks Army offer and recent visit

If there are at least two things that that Army coaching staff is hoping for following CB Myles Carter’s KOTH visit this past Friday, it would be to shut down his recruiting and of course, extend his commitment to the Black Knights.

The 5-foot-11, 178 pounder who is out of Avon Old Farms (Avon, CT) currently holds offers from other programs that include UPenn, Cornell, New Hampshire, Dartmouth, Colgate, Lehigh, Monmouth, Bryant, Georgetown, and Fordham.

The KOTH Visit

Carter took time out to outline his time at West Point during the program’s Knight On The Hudson football recruiting event.

“Yes this was my first time visiting West Point,” he rolled out. “Some of the things that stood out to me were how they develop players, the way they run their weight room … having a coach that just looks over the skills. They also have catapults to track everything during practice. Then they had all the foods and nutrients needed to grow and develop. They also had a great trainers and methods to get you back as quick as possible. Another thing that stood out to me was Coach Prince and his background and knowledge of football stood out and excited me.”

According to Carter, he arrived on campus at 11:30am.

“My day started off getting measured … height and weight then having conversations with Coach Prince and Coach Loose, then chatting it up with players to get a better feel about the school,” said the CB prospect, who joined on the visit with his dad.

In addition to connecting with Coaches Prince and Coach Loose – Carter provided this perspective on his time with Head Coach Jeff Monken.

“Yes, I got a chance to chat with him (Monken) one on one when I got there and was able to get to know him and his background better,” offered Carter.

“It was just him asking more about me and my background with football and other sports then me talking to him about what kind of defense they run at Army and his background coaching. And this took place in Michie Stadium on the field.”

Bonding With The Army Players

“I didn’t really talk to any other the other recruits on the visit,” said Carter. “I was able to talk a lot of the players like Nathan Adejokun, Jaxon Hammond, Daniel Ogordi, and Brian Ray.”

Closing Comments

“I’m very interested in Army, and they rank really high in terms of my recruiting,” he shared. “They set the bar really high for being the first visit I’ve taken this summer. But where I’m at right is after after I’m done with my official visits this week, I’ll probably make my decision in the next week or two.”

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