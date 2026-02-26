2027 DB Trae ’T’ Hill Looking Forward To Scheduled West Point Visit

2027 Defensive Back prospect Trae Hill currently has a total of five offers, that range from Army, Rhode Island, Cornell, West Virginia Wesleyan and North Carolina at Pembroke.

The 6-foot-0, 180 pounder is out of Eau Gallie High School in Melbourne, Florida and whose recruiting by the Black Knights has been handled by Coach Chandler Burks.

“Yes, they (Army) were recruiting me before the offer,” said Hill. “Coach Burks explained that I am a great fit for their defense and a baller in the secondary, and he wants me to he a part of the brotherhood. My initial reaction (to the offer) was priceless … I was super excited to hear the great news.”

“I have not visited West Point yet,” the defensive back added. “But I’m planning to visit April 17th during their spring game.”

Versatile Defensive Back

According to Hill, it is his versatility that has truly caught the attention of the Army coaching staff.

“The thing that Coach loves about me is that I can play multiple positions,” he offered. “I can play safety, nickel, corner and they love my versatility.”

Spring & Summer Itinerary

Hill is also looking to see where he can put time in this spring and summer when it comes to various football camps.

“I’m trying to work on scheduling where I’m gonna go for camp this spring and summer, but nothing in place yet,” he offered.

Closing Comments

“I’m definitely interested in Army,” said the student-athlete, who holds a 3.8 GPA. “They are such a prestigious program and play at a really high level on Saturdays. I’m just looking for somewhere that I feel comfortable and that I can excel my skill set.”

