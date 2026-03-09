2027 DE prospect Owen Elaiho looking for Army offer following West Point visit

For Defensive End prospect Owen Elaiho, he was one of three 2027 prospects who were invited to take in Friday’s Army spring practice which was the first for the Black Knights.

The 6-foot-1, 255 pounder, who is out of Clarkstown South High School it West Nyack, New York, the visit provided him an opportunity to see West Point and the Army football program, up close and personal.

“I arrived around 11:45am and we started off with meeting the coaches and having a quick presentation with a video about the program,” Elaiho told GBK, as he also mentioned that he was joined by his parents and sister on the visit, which was his first to the academy.

“That is right,” he confirmed. “The history of the campus really stood out to me. From the cannons to the artwork on the wall and the BEAT NAVY signage everywhere I could tell that this program had history and a strong rivalry that promotes passion. Regarding the practice just seeing athletes of that caliber up close for the first time was inspiring to what I will achieve and in fact I even memorized some of the drills to incorporate into my training so I could improve even more.”

In addition to the practice itself, the defensive end prospect was able to get an up close look at the Black Knight’s state of the art weight facilities.

“Yes, I did,” he said. “What stood out to me the most apart from the size and technology was the focus on nutrition and recovery. Though the weight room had a massive variety of weights and surplus of power racks the pre lift and post lift and meals and proteins shakes and energy supplements just highlighted the dietary aspect of being an athlete and staying in top shape for the guys at West Point.”

Needless to say, Elaiho was able to connect with both the coaches, current players and the two other recruits who were on hand.

“I did talk with both Coach Viti and Coach Smith during my visit as well,” declared Elaiho. “A little bit after the team meeting, the other recruits and I had the opportunity to talk a little bit with Coach Monken. I mostly just asked some more questions about the program and opportunity for growth within the program. This happened in the team meeting room.”

Now that he has had an opportunity to visit the academy, the defensive is hoping the next move will be an official offer from that Black Knights.

“Yes there (offer conversation) was Coach Loose wanted me up at the campus before any offers just so I can see around and learn about the team,” said Elaiho. “So an offer will be in order in the near future.”

“Because of its location, culture and play-style, Army is definitely in my top three schools currently and since I’m only a junior my decision will be made shortly after my senior season. My top three are Syracuse, West Point and Cornell. I’m currently awaiting a Syracuse offer … most likely after a spring ball visit.”

