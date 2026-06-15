2027 DL David Solaita commits to Army during KOTH visit

“Yes sir … I’m excited to be apart of the Brotherhood,” were the first thing out of defensive lineman’s David Solaita mouth before we officially started the interview.

Solaita is a 6-foot-3, 250 defensive lineman out of South County High School in Lorton (VA) who verbally committed to the Army coaching staff during his Knight On The Hudson (KOTH) visit this weekend.

“I notified them on my visit, towards the end of the visit,” he confirmed. “I committed to Coach (Jeff) Monken, Coach (Jamere) Hogue, and Coach (Sean) Saturnio on the practice field.”

Deciding Factors

Mainly the people. The campus sold itself, it’s super beautiful, but the people set it above everything else. Everyone was authentic and just about the team. Great atmosphere.

In addition to his offer from Army, Solaita currently holds offers from William & Mary, Navy, Elon, Brown, Georgetown and Furman.

“I received it this past Monday from Coach (Aaron) Smith,” shared Solaita, who has already visited West Point. “Yes, I was invited to a game day this past season and it was an amazing experience.”

2025 Junior Season

Solaita and his teammates at South County High School went 8-4 for 2025 football campaign, where he had 15 solo tackles, 8TFL, 4 Sacks 13 QB hurries and 1 blocked FB and was named 2nd Team All-District.

Closing Thoughts

It still has yet to be determined if Solaita will be entering the academy via the prep school (USMAPS) or a direct admit.

2027 commit David Solaita with Coach Sean Saturnio

Although the defensive lineman’s recruiting has been handled by WR Coach Aaron Smith, he has developed a bond some of the other coaches, such as special team’s coach, Saturnio.

“Regarding my recruiting, it has been Coach Smith, but me and Coach Saturnio found the connection because he is Hawaiian and I am Samoan … so we share a lot in common,” explained Solaita.