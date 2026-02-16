2027 DL Maxwell Porter pulls down Army offer

Maxwell Porter is a 6-foot-3, 250 pound defensive lineman out of

San Juan Hills High School in San Juan Capistrano, California who has recently been offered by the Army Black Knights of West Point.

In conjunction with the Army offer, the D-Lineman holds offers from NAU, Yale, Princeton, and Sacramento State.

Porter informed GoBlackKnights.com that his offer from Army was recent.

“It was yesterday and it was Coach Sean Saturnio,” said in his Saturday conversation.

“Me and Coach Saturnio had been talking for about a week and a half before the offer … we would talk either over text or on call almost every day just about the school and what makes Army so special. Then yesterday he called to let me know that he talked it over with the rest of the coaching staff and that they were going to offer me.”

The D-Tackle feels that his talents are a fit for Army’s defensive style of play.

“I am a very versatile defensive lineman, and thats what I think makes me so special,” he declared. “Although I don’t necessarily have the ideal height that schools look for to play that true EDGE position, I think my athleticism, speed, and technique allow to me excel in that position. But also having the ability to play more inside in that 3-4 defense, being able to put on some good weight and muscle before college, to play more of the heavier position on the d-line but also keeping my speed to make it hard for guards to match up 1-on-1 with.”

2025 Junior Football Season

“Unfortunately early in the season I suffered a knee injury that ended my season, but my team went on to go 9-3 and make it to the quarterfinals of the division 2 playoffs,” shared Porter relative to his junior football campaign, who is now looking ahead.

“I haven’t looked into any specific camps just yet, but I do plan on going to some camps this summer.”

In addition to possible spring and/or summer football camps, Porter is also contemplating when he will be making his college decision.

“I plan on having a good idea what my top schools are by or before my senior season,” said the student-athlete, who holds a 4.4 GPA. “Just talking about Army with Coach Saturnio, I think that Army would be a great fit for me.”

**Wonder What Other Army Football Fans Are Saying? Head Over To The 12th Knight message board and Jump Into The Discussion!**

• Like us on Facebook

• Follow us on Twitter!

• Follow us on Instagram!

• WATCH the latest videos from GoBlackKnights.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel