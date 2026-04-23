2027 OL Brooks Abernethy Army Commit: ‘I see myself fitting perfect’

Once again, Army addressed the offensive side of the ball, as they continue building their 2027 recruit class. Recently secured another quality offensive lineman Brooks Abernethy verbally committed.

Abernethy’s primary position is center and the Black Knights currently have one of the best in the nation in Brady Small.

The product of DW Daniel High School was on campus for Army’s Black & Gold Spring Game and the visit only confirmed to the 6-foot-2, 265 pounder that Army West Point is exactly what he is looking for in a college program.

“I am a leader and I am a dominant run blocker … I see myself fitting perfect,” declared Abernethy, who also had offers from VMI and Gardner Webb.

“I had a few other schools talking to me and might would have offered me, but the Army football program is unbelievable. What really pulled me in was the brotherhood of the team and the great men that were being molded by Coach (Jeff) Monken and his staff.

To date, it has not been determined if Abernethy will be entering the academy as a direct admit or via the USMAPS (Prep School).

**Wonder What Other Army Football Fans Are Saying? Head Over To The 12th Knight message board and Jump Into The Discussion!**

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