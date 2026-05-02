2027 OLB John Edge Sowa: “I’m extremely interested in Army”

John Edge Sowa is another quality two-way player that has picked up an offer from Army.

The 6-foot-6, 215 pounder DE/LB/TE/WR is out of Episcopal School in Dallas, Texas and holds offers from Army, Air Force, UPenn, Georgetown, Miami (OH), and Fordham.

“I received my offer on February 27th. Coach Juice (Justin Weaver) and Coach (John) Loose are handling my recruitment,” he said relative to his offer from the Army Black Knights. “I am being recruited as an outside linebacker.”

“I had had conversations with the staff,” declared Edge Sowa surrounding the offer chat. The call went well and I was very appreciative.”

Following his offer, the versatile player visited West Point in March and he feels that his style of play fits into Army’s defensive scheme.

“I see myself as a versatile guy that can play both both inside and outside linebacker in the 3-4 defense,” he said. “This gives the opportunity to both rush the QB and drop into coverage.”

In 9 games, the DE/LB/TE/WR was productive to say the least. On offense Edge Sowa had 34 receptions for 275 yards and 2 touchdowns. Defensively, he had 40 total tackles, 3 PBUs, 2 sacks, and 6 TFLs.

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