2027 safety commit Trae Hill chimes in with GBK Podcast Host, Joe Iacono

2027 safety commit Trae Hill extended his commitment to the Army coaching staff back in May.

However, this past weekend, the 6-foot-0, 180 pound prospect out of Eau Gallie High School in Melbourn, Florida made his way to West Point as the Black Knights’ coaching staff hosted the Knight On The Hudson, where approximately 20-25 recruits were on hand.

Let’s here what Hill had to say when he took time of his Sunday to chat with GBK Podcast Host, Joe Iacono.

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