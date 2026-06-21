2027 Safety Tucker Kanning commits to the Black Knights

If you look at the top safeties during the Jeff Monken era, the list of former top tier safeties would probably look something like this.

Marquel Broughton, Casey Larkin, Collin Matteson, Cedrick Cunningham, James “Gibby” Gibson, Max DiDomenico, Jaylon McClinton and Ryan England.

So, what exactly is the Army coaching staff looking for in prospects when recruiting for said safety position … what are those qualities?

A safety needs either speed or good instincts so he can play fast. He must show that he can take good angles to the receiver or ball carrier and the third thing was the ability to tackle. If you miss tackles in the secondary they become touchdowns.

When it comes to Tucker Kanning, that is exactly what they are hoping that he brings to the table.

The 6-foot-2, 190 pounder out of northern Highlands Regional High School in the Garden State, already has the size and has recently committed to the Army Black Knights of West Point.

“I called Coach (John) Loose from my kitchen on June 18th at night,” shared Kanning. “We were both super pumped up and I could tell that Coach Loose was super excited.”

“I told him that I wanted to commit with no doubt in my mind and all along I knew that West Point was the spot for me.”

So what lead the 2027 prospect to say yes to Army over the many other offers that he holds?

“When I visited I got a different feel than everywhere else and the coaches there are great,” he firmly stated. “Also the benefits after graduating is something I couldn’t turn down.”

Looking Back & Ahead – Offer/Commitment Time

According to Kanning, he was on the Army recruiting radar prior to the actual offer.

“Yes, I was getting recruited earlier on and then the day after I visited Coach Loose called me and gave me the offer,” the LB explained. “When I committed, it truly felt like a dream come true and still does. I’m super excited to be apart of the brotherhood.”

Defensive Fit

“I know a big thing for this defense is stopping the run,” offered Kanning. “With my skills of coming down, filling the alley, and making a big hit, I will fit perfectly in this defense.”

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