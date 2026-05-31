2027 Top-Tier DB Trae Hill commits to the Army Black Knights

As a free safety, Trae Hill has what it takes. From a pass coverage perspective, he has outstanding range and recovery speed, when it comes to the run, he can come up and delivery the hit.

As such, the Black Knights continue their commitment roll as the 6-foot-0, 180 pound prospect out of Eau Gallie High School in Melbourn, Florida has extended his verbal pledge to Army.

“Yes, they (Army) were recruiting me before the offer,” shared Hill surrounding the initial phase of his recruiting by the Black Knights. “Coach Chandler Burks explained that I am a great fit for their defense and a baller in the secondary, and he wants me to he a part of the brotherhood. My initial reaction was priceless I was super excited to hear the great news.”

“The thing that coach loves about me is that I can play multiple positions. I can play safety, nickel, corner. They love my versatility.”

So on Friday, the talented defensive had this to share with GoBlackKnights.com.

“Today I committed to a great program,” he bellowed. “West Point.”

In his Friday conversation with GoBlackKnights.com, he shared with the commitment conversation that he had with the Black Knights’ coaching staff or more specifically, Coach Burks.

“It’s was around noon today. Coach Burks has been the one recruiting me, so I called him,” offered Hill, who also holds offers from

Samford, Bethune Cookman, Wofford, Alabama State, Navy, Cornell, Rhode Island, and a couple of others. “He was really excited and Coach Sloan called and was fired up.”

Deciding Factors

“The life after football,” Hill shared. “I know going to Army (United States Military Academy at West Point) will set me up perfectly for when my playing career is over.”

The student-athlete, who currently holds a 3.8 GPA is so high on West Point, that he made his decision without visiting the academy.

“Correct, I have not visited West Point yet, but I’m planning to visit plan on visiting sometime this summer … maybe June 13th,” said Hill, who is has yet to be determined if he will be a direct admit or enter the academy via the USMAPS (prep school).

**Wonder What Other Army Football Fans Are Saying? Head Over To The 12th Knight message board and Jump Into The Discussion!**

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