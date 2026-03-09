All-State OL Everett Capehart has his eyes on Army West Point

For Army’s traditional ground game that annually is in the Top 5 in the nation in rushing, it clearly starts up front with outstanding offensive linemen.

2027 OL/Center Everett Capehart is one recruit who Army is eyeing and vice versa.

The 6-foot-4, 290 pounder currently holds offers from Army, Yale, Princeton, Cornell, Brown , UPenn, South Dakota, Fordham, and Air Force.

Thanks for reaching out, I currently hold 9 D1 offers from Yale, Princeton, Cornell, Brown , UPenn, South Dakota, Fordham, Air Force and Army.

GoBlackKnights.com caught up with Capehart following the completion of his time in Arizona for a Junior Day at ASU.

Army Offer & Army Ties

“I got my offer this past Friday (3/6) from Offensive Line Coach Cheston Blackshear,” said the product of Ponderosa High School in Parker, Colorado.

“I had spoken to Coach Blackshear once before, but our latest conversation focused around what I was looking for in a football program, my football and academic goals, and my desire to serve.”

“My mom and I were traveling to Phoenix, Arizona for the UA next camp when I got the offer,” Capehart added. “I was ecstatic and my mom let out a scream. My dad is currently serving in the Army and has been a great inspiration.”

2026 Junior Football Season

“Last season, Ponderosa dealt with a lot of unfortunate injuries,” explained the O-Lineman relative to his junior football campaign. “However, I know we will be highly competitive next year due to us only graduating two people and our overall determination to succeed.”

For his 2025 output, Capehart was named to Colorado First Team All-State and Colorado First Team All-League. According to the offensive lineman, his style of play, along with his passion for the game is an ideal fit for Army’s style of play.

“My determination to excel when it comes to playing, training, and adapting is what is going to allow me to succeed in a powerhouse offense such as Army,” he declared. “Run blocking is my strong suit so I believe I would be a great asset for West Point’s scheme.”

“I’m very interested in West Point and am incredibly honored by the offer from Coach Blackshear.

When it comes to his overall recruiting, he offered this insight.

“I’m looking to commit at the end of Summer and am excited to visit West Point in the near future,” said the student-athlete who currently holds a 3.8 GPA with numerous AP and honors classes.

