Andon Thomas to Participate in College Gridiron Showcase

WEST POINT, N.Y — Army West Point senior linebacker Andon Thomas has accepted an invitation to participate in the College Gridiron Showcase (CGS), held Jan. 9–11 in Fort Worth, Texas.

The College Gridiron Showcase is a premier postseason evaluation event for NFL Draft-eligible prospects, featuring on-field workouts, position drills, and interviews with professional scouts and personnel. The event provides athletes a platform to showcase their skills in front of decision-makers from the NFL, CFL, and other professional leagues.

Thomas started all 13 games at inside linebacker during the 2025 season, leading the team with 113 tackles. He has started every game since his junior season, totaling 27 consecutive starts and 211 career tackles.

Thomas becomes the latest Black Knight to earn an invitation to the showcase. Leo Lowin represented Army at the CGS in 2024.

Invitations to the College Gridiron Showcase are extended following a nomination and evaluation process conducted by college coaches, scouts, and analysts. Selected athletes are evaluated using advanced performance metrics and must meet strict on-field and character standards.

