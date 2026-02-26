Army 2026 Football Schedule & More

Before you know it, the Army Black Knights football 2026 football season will be here.

With spring practice on the horizon and preseason camp not far behind, now is the perfect time to take a comprehensive look at the Black Knights’ upcoming schedule — breaking down key matchups, pivotal stretches, and potential swing games that could define the year.

At the same time, we’ll revisit the Publisher’s “Supplement” to GBK’s Looking Forward series, where we project which players we believe will be battling for critical spots on the depth chart. From quarterback competitions and movement along the offensive line, to linebacker rotations and secondary alignments, several positions remain very much in flux.

As always, the schedule tells one story — but the internal competition within the roster may ultimately shape how that story unfolds.

Let’s dive in.

Courtesy of Army West Point Athletic Communications

+ 127th Army-Navy Game presented by USAA – (MetLife Stadium), East Rutherford, NJ

The conference expects to release the second phase of the schedule at the end of May, which will include broadcast and kick-time information for most non-Saturday games and the first three weeks of the season.

It is expected Army will be able to announce its home game kick-off times on CBS Sports Network around this time as well. Army football will continue its TV rights partnership with CBS Sports Network through 2028, as the exclusive home for Army’s home game schedule.

Road contest kick-off times and TV Networks for games at Temple, Memphis, and Rice will be announced as part of the 12-day weekly process leading up to those games and not in May.

Notes on the Opponents

Bryant — Will mark the first-ever meeting against Bryant and coincide with the grand opening of the Michie Stadium Preservation Project.

Will mark the first-ever meeting against Bryant and coincide with the grand opening of the Michie Stadium Preservation Project. South Florida — Will be Army’s first matchup against South Florida as a member of the American Athletic Conference. The schools previously met in 2003 and 2004, with each program earning one win.

Will be Army’s first matchup against South Florida as a member of the American Athletic Conference. The schools previously met in 2003 and 2004, with each program earning one win. Temple — Will mark the third consecutive season facing Temple. Army has won each of the last two matchups, 42-14 (2024) and 14-13 (2025). The Black Knights are 8-7 all-time against the Owls.

Will mark the third consecutive season facing Temple. Army has won each of the last two matchups, 42-14 (2024) and 14-13 (2025). The Black Knights are 8-7 all-time against the Owls. Louisiana Tech — Army defeated Louisiana Tech, 27-6, in the 2024 Independence Bowl, capping the winningest season in program history.

Army defeated Louisiana Tech, 27-6, in the 2024 Independence Bowl, capping the winningest season in program history. Tulane — The Green Wave will travel to West Point in a rematch of the 2024 conference championship game, where Army defeated Tulane, 35-14. It will be the third consecutive meeting between the programs. The Black Knights fell to the Green Wave, 24-17, in New Orleans during the 2024 regular season.

The Green Wave will travel to West Point in a rematch of the 2024 conference championship game, where Army defeated Tulane, 35-14. It will be the third consecutive meeting between the programs. The Black Knights fell to the Green Wave, 24-17, in New Orleans during the 2024 regular season. FAU — In the lone meeting between the programs, Army won at FAU, 24-7, in 2024, its first conference victory as a member of the American Conference.

In the lone meeting between the programs, Army won at FAU, 24-7, in 2024, its first conference victory as a member of the American Conference. Tulsa — Will mark the third consecutive season meeting the Golden Hurricanes. Army defeated Tulsa, 49-7, on the road in 2024 before falling at home, 26-25, in 2025. Tulsa leads the all-time series, 2-1.

Will mark the third consecutive season meeting the Golden Hurricanes. Army defeated Tulsa, 49-7, on the road in 2024 before falling at home, 26-25, in 2025. Tulsa leads the all-time series, 2-1. Memphis — Will be Army’s first matchup against Memphis as a member of the American Athletic Conference. The teams last met in 2002, and it will mark the Tigers’ first trip to West Point since 2000. Army is 1-5 all-time in the series, with its lone win coming in 1985.

Will be Army’s first matchup against Memphis as a member of the American Athletic Conference. The teams last met in 2002, and it will mark the Tigers’ first trip to West Point since 2000. Army is 1-5 all-time in the series, with its lone win coming in 1985. Air Force — Army has won three straight matchups against its service academy rival, marking its first three-game winning streak in the series since 1976-78.

Army has won three straight matchups against its service academy rival, marking its first three-game winning streak in the series since 1976-78. East Carolina — Will mark the third straight season facing the Pirates, with the home team winning each of the previous two meetings.

Will mark the third straight season facing the Pirates, with the home team winning each of the previous two meetings. Rice — Army defeated Rice, 37-14, at Michie Stadium in 2022 and enters the matchup riding a four-game winning streak against the Owls dating back to 2016.

Army defeated Rice, 37-14, at Michie Stadium in 2022 and enters the matchup riding a four-game winning streak against the Owls dating back to 2016. Navy – Army has won six of the last 10 meetings in the Army-Navy Game. The 2026 matchup will be played at MetLife Stadium for just the second time in the series (2021).

