Army adds talented LB Pete Carter to the 2027 Recruiting Class

The Army coaching staff have pulled in another talented linebacker for their 2027 recruiting class.

Out of Sherando High School in Stephens City, Virginia, Pete Carter has extended his verbal commitment to the Black Knights of West Point.

The 6-foot-0, 200 pounder who was offered by Army back on May 11th and whose recruiting has been handled by WR Coach Aaron Smith was one of several key prospects on had this past weekend for the Knight On The Hudson recruiting event.

“During my visit I got to talk other recruits some names I can not recall, but I also talk to other linebacker recruits such as Jago Woodwards and Jakari Harris,” said the newest member of the 2027 Army recruiting class.

Post-Visit College Decision & Defensive Fit

“I notified the staff June 15th on my decision,” Carter explained. “I committed to Coach Aaron Smith and later notified Coach (Jeff) Monken afterwards. Both coaches were very excited about my commitment and were hoping that’s what my call was about.”

“I see myself fitting very well. I am a sideline to sideline linebacker and I play physical in the box as well as outside the box. I am also very familiar with the 3-4 defense.”

“The deciding factors for me were how personable the staff was,” added Carter. “The energy and vibe in the weight room, and also the coaching style of Coach Juice (Justin Weaver).”

2025 Junior Football Campaign

Following his Junior season, Carter received All-State Honorable Mention, 1st Team All-Region and 1st Team District. He finished the season with 107 tackles 15 TFLs and 2 sacks.

When it comes to looking ahead to his college destination, which is Army West Point, he had this to offer.

“I will be working hard to finish out my season on the field and in the class to physically and mentally prepare myself for my future with West Point,” declared Carter.

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