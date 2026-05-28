Courtesy of Army West Point Athletic Communications

WEST POINT, N.Y. – Kickoff times have been set for 9 of 12 games on Army’s 2026 schedule, including four on national television and five on CBS Sports Network.

Today, CBS Sports and ESPN released game times and television networks, which account for 9 of Army’s 12 games, including all six home games at Michie Stadium.

The CBS announcement is highlighted by Army’s contests with both service academy rivals. Army will host Air Force at Michie Stadium under the lights at 7:30 PM on CBS on November 7, marking the first time Army has played Air Force under the lights there since the 2006 matchup. Army’s first-ever night game at Michie was in 1984 when hosting Air Force, in a 24–12 win. It will be the 17th overall night game at Michie Stadium.

The 127th Army-Navy Game will be televised on CBS (which has aired every game since 1996) and is set for 3:00 PM on December 12 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., presented by USAA. Last year’s contest averaged 7.84 million viewers, the second-best Army-Navy audience since 2018, only trailing the 9.42 million a season before in 2024.

The other five home games for the Black Knights will all kick off at Noon Eastern and be broadcast on CBSSN.

In the ESPN announcement, Army will play two nationally televised road games across ESPN networks.

In Week 4 of the season, Army will travel to Philadelphia to play Temple on ESPN on Friday, September 25, with kickoff set for 4:00 PM. The game is part of a 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM American Conference doubleheader on ESPN. The Temple game was originally announced for Saturday but was recently changed to Friday.

In Week 8, Army again will play on a Friday, this time in primetime on ESPN2, Friday, October 23, at Tulsa, with kickoff set for 8:30 PM (7:30 PM local).

It will mark the Black Knights’ fourth consecutive season playing on ESPN. Army is 6–1 in its last seven ESPN games dating back to 2021, and 5–0 on ESPN2.

Kickoff times and television networks for Army’s American Conference away contests at Memphis (Oct. 31) and at Rice (Nov. 28) will be announced in a 12-day window leading up to each of those games.

Army’s non-conference game on Oct. 3 at Louisiana Tech will also fall into the Sun Belt Conference’s broadcast partner’s 12-day window to announce kickoff time and broadcast network leading up to the game.

Army’s 19–8 record (.704) since the start of 2024 is tied for the 20th-best winning percentage in the country over the past two seasons. Army has posted a 75–40 overall record since 2017. Those 75 wins are tied for the 16th-most in the FBS over that span.

Since joining the American Conference in 2024, Army is 12–4 (.750) in league play — the third-best conference winning percentage among American Conference members.

Additionally, the American Conference Football Championship Game will air on ABC on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 8:00 PM. It will be the 12th consecutive season that the American Championship will be televised on ABC.