Army Black Knights Kickoff 2026 Spring Practice
Hey Army fans, it’s that time of the year. The Black Knights are scheduled to practice for the first time this spring on Friday, 3/6.
This Friday, 3/6, practice begins at 4:30 and will run until an estimated 6:30.
2026 Army Spring Football Schedule
- Session 1: Friday, March 6 — 4:30 to 6:30 pm EST —
- Session 2: Tuesday, March 10
- Session 3: Thursday, March 12
- Session 4: Saturday, March 14
- Session 5: Tuesday, March 17
- Session 6: Thursday, March 19
- Session 7: Saturday, March 21
- Session 8: Monday, March 23
- Session 9: Wednesday, March 25
- Session 10: Tuesday, April 7
- Session 11: Thursday, April 9
- Session 12: Saturday, April 11
- Session 13: Monday, April 13
- Session 14: Wednesday, April 15
- Session 15 (Spring Game): Friday, April 17 – Michie Stadium
