Army Black Knights Kickoff 2026 Spring Practice 

Hey Army fans, it’s that time of the year. The Black Knights are scheduled to practice for the first time this spring on Friday, 3/6.

This Friday, 3/6, practice begins at 4:30 and will run until an estimated 6:30.

2026 Army Spring Football Schedule

Session 1: Friday, March 6 — 4:30 to 6:30 pm EST —

Friday, March 6 — 4:30 to 6:30 pm EST — Session 2: Tuesday, March 10

Tuesday, March 10 Session 3: Thursday, March 12

Thursday, March 12 Session 4: Saturday, March 14

Saturday, March 14 Session 5: Tuesday, March 17

Tuesday, March 17 Session 6: Thursday, March 19

Thursday, March 19 Session 7: Saturday, March 21

Saturday, March 21 Session 8: Monday, March 23

Monday, March 23 Session 9: Wednesday, March 25

Wednesday, March 25 Session 10: Tuesday, April 7

Tuesday, April 7 Session 11: Thursday, April 9

Thursday, April 9 Session 12: Saturday, April 11

Saturday, April 11 Session 13: Monday, April 13

Monday, April 13 Session 14: Wednesday, April 15

Wednesday, April 15 Session 15 (Spring Game): Friday, April 17 – Michie Stadium

