Army
Army Black Knights Kickoff 2026 Spring Practice 

by: Charles Grevious11 minutes agogoblackknights

Hey Army fans, it’s that time of the year.  The Black Knights are scheduled to practice for the first time this spring on Friday, 3/6. 

This Friday, 3/6, practice begins at 4:30 and will run until an estimated 6:30. 

2026 Army Spring Football Schedule

  • Session 1: Friday, March 6 — 4:30 to 6:30 pm EST — 
  • Session 2: Tuesday, March 10
  • Session 3: Thursday, March 12
  • Session 4: Saturday, March 14
  • Session 5: Tuesday, March 17
  • Session 6: Thursday, March 19
  • Session 7: Saturday, March 21
  • Session 8: Monday, March 23
  • Session 9: Wednesday, March 25
  • Session 10: Tuesday, April 7
  • Session 11: Thursday, April 9
  • Session 12: Saturday, April 11
  • Session 13: Monday, April 13
  • Session 14: Wednesday, April 15
  • Session 15 (Spring Game): Friday, April 17 – Michie Stadium

Just In Case You Missed It – GBK’s Pre-Spring Preparation

• Publisher’s Supplement To GBK’s Looking Forward Articles

• GBK’s Looking Forward 2026 – The Offensive Line 

• GBK’s Looking Forward 2026 – Wide Receivers and Tight Ends

• GBK’s Looking Forward 2026 – Running Backs  

• GBK’s Looking Forward 2026 – Quarterbacks

• GBK’s Looking Forward 2026 – Defensive Backs    

• GBK’s Looking Forward 2026 – Linebackers

• GBK’s Looking Forward 2026 – Defensive Line      

