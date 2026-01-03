Army Black Knights Who Have Entered The Transfer Portal

Army Black Knights cornerback Ish Taylor (25) has entered his name into the Transfer Portal (Photo Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images)

When it comes to the transfer portal for this current session, the Army Black Knights have been relatively quiet, unlike other programs across the country where transfer portal news is now pouring in as the portal opened on Friday and will remain active for two weeks.

Yes, this is the most consequential two-week period in the lead-up to the 2026 college football season.

And Army has not been exempt from seeing players on their 2025 roster put their names into the portal and currently there are two such players.

• Ish Taylor – Sophomore Cornerback from Dallas, Texas by the way of Frisco High School.

• Trey Tremba – Sophomore RB, Slatington, PA by the way of Parkland High School.

Thankful for the experience I had at Army West Point. After much consideration, I have decided to enter the Transfer Portal on Jan 2 with 3 years of eligibility.



5’10 – 205 lbs

RB/Slot pic.twitter.com/HSgS8bLrL5 — Trey Tremba (@TreyTremba) December 29, 2025

