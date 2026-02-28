Army Football S&C Coach Conor Hughes chimes (video) in with GBK’s Joe Iacono (2/27/26)

One area that college football fans typically don’t acknowledge or talk much about is their team’s strength & conditioning (S&C) program.

This focuses on building robust, explosive athletes through year-round, position-specific, compound lifting (squats, cleans, deadlifts) and targeted, high-intensity, on-field conditioning. In the case of the Army Black Knights, the S&C program is designed and coached by Conor Hughes. His success has resulted in enhancing on the field performance and reducing injury risk. Army is in the midst of their winter program that prepares them for spring practice.

Mack O'Halloran 675 Record Sumo Dead… It's January… pic.twitter.com/WyQVUg0pMM — Conor Hughes (@ConorHughes67) January 30, 2026

Coach Hughes is entering his 10th overall season at Army West Point and his seventh as the Head Football Strength and Conditioning Coach, a role he assumed in the spring of 2019.

On Friday, he took time out of his busy schedule to chat with GBK’s Podcast Host Joe Iacono to bring the Army fans up to date on team’s winter progress.

**Wonder What Other Army Football Fans Are Saying? Head Over To The 12th Knight message board and Jump Into The Discussion!**

• Like us on Facebook

• Follow us on Twitter!

• Follow us on Instagram!

• WATCH the latest videos from GoBlackKnights.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel