Army Football Spring Practice Update: GBK Video Interview with Safety Stephen Nnadozie

Today, the Black just concluded practice No. 12 of the spring, which leaves them with 3 more, include the April 17th Black & Gold Spring game.

Following Saturday’s practice/scrimmage, GoBlackKnights.com‘s Joe Iacono caught up with Senior Safety Stephen Nnadozie to get an update on how things have been transpiring thus far this spring.

Nnadozie has appeared in 11 games with 2 starts this past season and has appeared in 20 games with 318 defensive snaps in his three years. He has recorded 30 career tackles, including 2 TFLs along with 1 Interception, 2 Passes Defended, 1 Forced Fumble and a Fumble Recovery.

Let’s Check Out Their One-On-One Conversation …

**Wonder What Other Army Football Fans Are Saying? Head Over To The 12th Knight message board and Jump Into The Discussion!**

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