Army Football Spring Practice Update: GBK Video Interview with Sophomore QB Bryson Luter

Albeit he has no collegiate experience, Sophomore Bryson Luter is the real deal.

We believe that the 5-11, 205 pounder is a viable candidate for the QB position in 2026.

Come inside GoBlackKnights.com & Check Out The Exclusive One-On-One Conversation with Luter…

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