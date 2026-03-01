Army in recruiting battle with Navy for CB Kelvin Millington

Recruiting has continued take off for 2027 North Oconee High School (GA) cornerback, Kelvin Millington and that includes a new offer from Army Black Knights Football recently.

“I received it yesterday and Coach (Scot) Sloan was the one who offered me,” said the big 6-foot-4, 185 cornerback from Bogart, Georgia.

According to Millington, the Army coaching staff have had him on their radar prior to the actual offer.

“Yes they invited me up for a game this previous season,” he said. “The conversation was great he told me a lot about the program and how the football players enter the Army as officers when they graduate. My initial reaction – I was hype but in the back of my mind it hurt a little bit because my dad is a Navy guy, but I felt very accomplished.”

The cornerback feels confident that he style of play fits well into the Army’s defensive arsenal.

“I see my self in the backend flying around picking off the quarterback and coming down to blow up the screens,” he declared.

Millington’s Junior Season Stats:

• 3 INTs

• 2 Pick-6s

• 62 tackles

• 15 PBUs

• 5 receptions for 158 yards (in 2 games)

• 1 receiving TD

• 3 total TDs

He was named 2nd Team All-Region

Millington and his teammates finish the season at 12-1. In addition to football, he also plays basketball and said that he will be running track this year.

However, the Black Knights will have the recruiting work cut out for them when it comes getting Millington in the Black & Gold of Army as he pointed out to GoBlackKnights.com on Friday.

“Navy just offered me 10 minutes ago, so I am leaning towards Navy, but I still want to keep my options open,” declared the student-athlete who currently has a 4.0 GPA.

