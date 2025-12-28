Army Takes Down UConn, 41-16 in Wasabi Fenway Bowl Game
With temperatures hovering at 24 degrees at kickoff, the game started cold — literally and figuratively. On UConn’s second possession, however, running back Cam Edwards quickly warmed things up, breaking loose for a 34-yard touchdown run at the 9:17 mark of the first quarter to give the Huskies an early 7–0 lead.
As they’ve done all season, the resilient Black Knights responded immediately. Army went on a 6-play, 75-yard drive, highlighted by a 40-yard touchdown pass from QB Cale Hellums to slotback Noah Short, tying the game at 7–7.
In the second quarter, Army appeared poised to take the lead, but a fumble by fullback Jake Rendina at the UConn 36 stalled the drive. Once again, the defense answered the call, and on the ensuing possession, Army marched 90 yards — their longest drive of the season — capped by a 43-yard counter-option touchdown run by freshman RB Godspower Nwawuihe, giving the Black Knights a 14–7 lead.
UConn closed the half with a 44-yard field goal, but Army headed into the locker room holding a 14–10 advantage.
Second Half
Nwawuihe picked up right where he left off to open the third quarter. On 2nd & 5 from Army’s 30, the freshman broke multiple tackles, tight-roped the sideline, and raced 70 yards for a touchdown. Army missed the extra point, but momentum had clearly shifted despite the score sitting at 20–10.
The Huskies went three-and-out on their next possession, and Army capitalized with another methodical drive, finishing it off with Hellums walking in from two yards out on 3rd & goal.
Army 27 – UConn 10
Fourth Quarter: Winning Time
Head Coach Jeff Monken often emphasizes the importance of winning the fourth quarter — and that’s exactly what Army did.
Hellums struck again for Exclamation Point No. 1, while Noah Short eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving on the season, pushing the lead to 34–10.
UConn showed some fight, answering with a 6-play, 58-yard touchdown drive to cut the margin to 34–16, but that would be as close as they’d get.
Exclamation Point No. 2 came with Dewayne Coleman taking over at quarterback. The senior guided Army on its final scoring drive, capped by a 6-yard touchdown run by Carson Smith, sealing a 41–16 Black Knights victory.
Box Score
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Final
|Army
|7
|7
|13
|14
|41
|UConn
|7
|3
|0
|6
|16
Scoring Summary
|UConn
|Army
|1st
|UConn
|09:17
|Edwards,Cam 12 yd run (Freeman,Chris kick), 5 plays, 54 yards, TOP 02:08
|7
|0
|1st
|Army
|06:01
|Short,Noah 40 yd pass from Hellums,Cale (Jones,Dawson kick) 6 plays, 75 yards, TOP 03:16
|7
|7
|2nd
|U
|03:04
|Nwawuihe,Godspower 43 yd run (Jones,Dawson kick), 10 plays, 90 yards, TOP 05:57
|7
|14
|2nd
|UConn
|00:00
|Freeman,Chris 49 yd field goal 10 plays, 51 yards, TOP 02:58
|10
|14
|3rd
|Army
|14:04
|Nwawuihe,Godspower 70 yd run (), 2 plays, 75 yards, TOP 00:56
|10
|20
|3rd
|Army
|06:22
|Hellums,Cale 1 yd run (Jones,Dawson kick), 11 plays, 57 yards, TOP 06:48
|10
|27
|4th
|Army
|08:18
|Hellums,Cale 6 yd run (Jones,Dawson kick), 15 plays, 89 yards, TOP 08:22
|10
|34
|4th
|UConn
|05:47
|Farrar,Ksaan 11 yd run (), 6 plays, 58 yards, TOP 02:19
|16
|34
|4th
|Army
|01:20
|Smith,Carson 6 yd run (Jones,Dawson kick), 9 plays, 42 yards, TOP 04:25
|16
|41
Post Game Interviews – Coach Monken & LB Kalib Fortner
Post Game Analysis with GBK’s Football Analyst Joe Iacono
