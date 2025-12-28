Army Takes Down UConn, 41-16 in Wasabi Fenway Bowl Game 

With temperatures hovering at 24 degrees at kickoff, the game started cold — literally and figuratively. On UConn’s second possession, however, running back Cam Edwards quickly warmed things up, breaking loose for a 34-yard touchdown run at the 9:17 mark of the first quarter to give the Huskies an early 7–0 lead.

UConn Huskies running back Cam Edwards (0) runs the ball against the Army Black Knights during the first half of the Wasabi Fenway Bowl at Fenway Park. (Photo Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images)

As they’ve done all season, the resilient Black Knights responded immediately. Army went on a 6-play, 75-yard drive, highlighted by a 40-yard touchdown pass from QB Cale Hellums to slotback Noah Short, tying the game at 7–7.

Army Black Knights slotback Noah Short (15) celebrates his touchdown against the UConn Huskies during the first half of the Wasabi Fenway Bowl at Fenway Park. (Photo Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images)

In the second quarter, Army appeared poised to take the lead, but a fumble by fullback Jake Rendina at the UConn 36 stalled the drive. Once again, the defense answered the call, and on the ensuing possession, Army marched 90 yards — their longest drive of the season — capped by a 43-yard counter-option touchdown run by freshman RB Godspower Nwawuihe, giving the Black Knights a 14–7 lead.

Godspower Nwawuihe to the house! First career TD for the rookie!



📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/wT4SB1l2RE — Army Football (@ArmyWP_Football) December 27, 2025

UConn closed the half with a 44-yard field goal, but Army headed into the locker room holding a 14–10 advantage.

Second Half

Nwawuihe picked up right where he left off to open the third quarter. On 2nd & 5 from Army’s 30, the freshman broke multiple tackles, tight-roped the sideline, and raced 70 yards for a touchdown. Army missed the extra point, but momentum had clearly shifted despite the score sitting at 20–10.

Black Knights running back Godspower Nwawuihe (7) runs for a touchdown against the UConn Huskies during the first half (Photo Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images)

The Huskies went three-and-out on their next possession, and Army capitalized with another methodical drive, finishing it off with Hellums walking in from two yards out on 3rd & goal.

Army 27 – UConn 10

Fourth Quarter: Winning Time

Head Coach Jeff Monken often emphasizes the importance of winning the fourth quarter — and that’s exactly what Army did.

Hellums struck again for Exclamation Point No. 1, while Noah Short eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving on the season, pushing the lead to 34–10.

UConn showed some fight, answering with a 6-play, 58-yard touchdown drive to cut the margin to 34–16, but that would be as close as they’d get.

Exclamation Point No. 2 came with Dewayne Coleman taking over at quarterback. The senior guided Army on its final scoring drive, capped by a 6-yard touchdown run by Carson Smith, sealing a 41–16 Black Knights victory.

Army Black Knights linebacker Kalib Fortner (53) and linebacker Andon Thomas (51) celebrate with a trophy following a 41-16 win against the UConn Huskies in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl at Fenway Park. (Photo Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images)

Box Score

1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final Army 7 7 13 14 41 UConn 7 3 0 6 16

WE GOT HIM pic.twitter.com/J5eoJsYMdU — Army Football (@ArmyWP_Football) December 27, 2025

Scoring Summary

UConn Army 1st UConn 09:17 Edwards,Cam 12 yd run (Freeman,Chris kick), 5 plays, 54 yards, TOP 02:08 7 0 1st Army 06:01 Short,Noah 40 yd pass from Hellums,Cale (Jones,Dawson kick) 6 plays, 75 yards, TOP 03:16 7 7 2nd U 03:04

Nwawuihe,Godspower 43 yd run (Jones,Dawson kick), 10 plays, 90 yards, TOP 05:57 7 14 2nd UConn 00:00 Freeman,Chris 49 yd field goal 10 plays, 51 yards, TOP 02:58 10 14 3rd Army 14:04 Nwawuihe,Godspower 70 yd run (), 2 plays, 75 yards, TOP 00:56 10 20 3rd Army 06:22 Hellums,Cale 1 yd run (Jones,Dawson kick), 11 plays, 57 yards, TOP 06:48 10 27 4th Army 08:18 Hellums,Cale 6 yd run (Jones,Dawson kick), 15 plays, 89 yards, TOP 08:22 10 34 4th UConn 05:47 Farrar,Ksaan 11 yd run (), 6 plays, 58 yards, TOP 02:19 16 34 4th Army 01:20 Smith,Carson 6 yd run (Jones,Dawson kick), 9 plays, 42 yards, TOP 04:25 16 41

Post Game Interviews – Coach Monken & LB Kalib Fortner

Post Game Analysis with GBK’s Football Analyst Joe Iacono

**Wonder What Other Army Football Fans Are Saying? Head Over To The 12th Knight message board and Jump Into The Discussion!**

• Like us on Facebook

• Follow us on Twitter!

• Follow us on Instagram!

• WATCH the latest videos from GoBlackKnights.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel